MSNBC’s Dr. Gupta blasts ‘weak leadership’ of GOP governors: ‘It’s too little too late’
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Meet The Press,” medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta laid into Republican governors’ mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic as new cases explode across the country.
“Dr. Gupta, we have the governor of Texas issuing an order for Texans to wear masks. Not seeing the same thing in Florida,” said anchor Katy Tur. “What is your medical take?”
“I think it’s too little, too late. Both in Texas and Florida,” said Gupta. “Florida especially, given what is happening with day-to-day caseloads. If I was Governor DeSantis, you need to be thinking about how to save lives. That’s bringing in portable ICUs, making sure you have enough dialysis nurses. This is potentially even mobilizing National Guard. I know we are not talking about military forces, reserves.”
“We aren’t playing games. The cat is out of the bag,” said Gupta. “While that would be helpful moving forward to mitigate continued spread, it won’t avert disaster. I worry that Floridians will lose lives because of the governor’s weak leadership.”
Watch below:
