Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Lisa Page describes the ‘searing shame and crushing weight’ of dealing with men

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC legal analyst and former FBI attorney Lisa Page described the delicate balancing act because of how men treat women in America.

Page was the target of abuse from President Donald Trump for her role in investigating his dealings with Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Page highlighted a thread on Twitter with a broken heart emoji.

“Filtering every decision through the lens of safety. But also, to dare not err, to stay valuable in a country that will erase you the second you stumble. The searing shame and crushing weight that follows the inevitable fall from unattainable perfection,” Page wrote.

Here is the full thread Page was referencing, posted by the host of the popular podcast “Quinn Cummings Give Bad Advice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Regis Philbin is dead — and Donald Trump tried to make it all about himself

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Longtime TV personality Regis Philbin has passed away, People reported Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family said in a statement. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about."

"We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the family requested.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s knows he going to lose and he’s scooping up as much cash as he can before he’s ousted: ex-White House official

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution with his efforts to personally enrich himself while in office, a top ethics watchdog explained on MSNBC on Saturday.

"President Trump is spending the weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, but it's his golf course in Scotland raising questions about potential conflicts of interest," MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser reported.

"President Trump this week denied reports that back in 2018 he pressured the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. to get the British Open golf tournament at his Turnberry property," she explained.

Reiser explained Trump's pattern.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Colorado COVID-19 outbreak traced to Bible conference that defied health orders: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Friendly Atheist reported that Colorado authorities have traced 22 cases of COVID-19 to a Summer Family Bible conference held by Andrew Wommack, a preacher who has openly defied state public health restrictions on church gatherings.

"I have respectfully refused to comply with the artificial limit on the number of people who can attend," wrote Wommack in a Facebook post. "We are firmly in the 'crosshairs' of our liberal state government. Liberty Counsel has agreed to represent us, and we are fighting back. I believe it is not only our constitutional right but our duty to stop this extreme overreach of government that allows people to riot and pillage but not assemble to worship the Lord."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image