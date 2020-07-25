MSNBC’s Lisa Page describes the ‘searing shame and crushing weight’ of dealing with men

MSNBC legal analyst and former FBI attorney Lisa Page described the delicate balancing act because of how men treat women in America.

Page was the target of abuse from President Donald Trump for her role in investigating his dealings with Russia.

When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being “crushed”, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s “Insurance Policy” text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

On Saturday, Page highlighted a thread on Twitter with a broken heart emoji.

“Filtering every decision through the lens of safety. But also, to dare not err, to stay valuable in a country that will erase you the second you stumble. The searing shame and crushing weight that follows the inevitable fall from unattainable perfection,” Page wrote.

Here is the full thread Page was referencing, posted by the host of the popular podcast “Quinn Cummings Give Bad Advice.”

Filtering every decision through the lens of safety. But also, to dare not err, to stay valuable in a country that will erase you the second you stumble. The searing shame & crushing weight that follows the inevitable fall from unattainable perfection. https://t.co/Fx9aD3Fyw1 — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) July 25, 2020

"You know what the New York Times decided was historic about it?" I said, "That a young woman used naughty words in her office."https://t.co/bFNmxVLV5K "Well, that's bullshit," he said. "Yes," I agreed. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) July 25, 2020

"I…don't know." "About every two days," I said, without having to think about it, because I know. "You mean, in the world?" "Not right now," I clarified, "Because I'm going nowhere. But on social media? Sure. And I promise you, most of those men are under 40." — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) July 25, 2020

"Even if you've heard it 25 times that month, that week, that shift, there's going to be a moment of assessment of risk. There will be a little shot of adrenaline. This starts when you're about 10 and I have no idea when it ends," I finished. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) July 25, 2020

"I'm tired of having my sentences cut off by men. I'm tired of hearing I'm up for 'the' job on a writing staff when we all know that means 'the woman.' And, honestly, I'm tired of needing to babysit men's moods to the extent that this had to start with me saying I love you." — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) July 25, 2020

"Yoho called her 'crazy' because that's what they do, what they've always done, they call us crazy to deny what we're saying. I wish I could believe it was nearly over," I said, "But I want you to remember that guy who shouted at our daughter." — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) July 25, 2020

"The thing you won't understand," I finished, "Is that, as a man, these guys aren't doing this bullshit in front of you. When men think predators are always predators, they fail to understand how a 'good guy' can also have a dark side. No woman fails to understand that." — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) July 25, 2020

