Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Maya Wiley reveals she is exploring a bid to run for mayor of New York City

Published

1 min ago

on

Civil rights activist and prominent MSNBC analyst Maya Wiley revealed on MSNBC on Thursday that she is considering a campaign for mayor of New York City.

Wiley also serves as the senior vice president for social justice at The New School and the Henry Cohen Professor of Urban Policy and Management at the Milano School of Policy, Management, and Environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There have been reports in multiple outlets about some people discussing whether or not you might run for mayor of new york,” MSNBC chief legal analyst Ari Melber noted. “Not as friend of Maya, but as a journalist, do you have any comment on that? Are you considering running for mayor?”

Wiley said, “I have been so overwhelmed by just the amount of support and kind words and outpouring I’ve gotten as a result of these news reports. All I can say to you is, I am certainly exploring it because I’ve been extremely privileged to be asked by folks to think about it.”

“For me the biggest issues of the city is whether or not we’ll have a bold future, not one of tinkering, where we have leadership advancing the fundamental historical moment we’re in, which is to do history-making, not deal-making so this is a city we can all stay in, this is a city we can all live in,” she explained.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Comptroller Scott Stringer and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson are also reportedly considering bids in the 2021 election.

Mimi Rocah, who was a fellow MSNBC legal analyst, ran for District Attorney of Westchester County. Rocah is currently leading by a wide margin as votes continue to be counted in the Democratic Primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP Senate candidate suspended football player for one game — for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, in an op-ed, the conservative Washington Examiner reported on an incident from Alabama Republican Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville's career as a football coach for Auburn University in 1999.

"When Clifton Robinson, the short but quick receiver from Naples, Florida, returned to the Auburn University football team in August 1999 after pleading guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor to avoid going to trial after being charged with the second-degree rape of a 15-year-old girl, first-year head coach Tommy Tuberville pledged to figure out the right punishment for him," wrote Siraj Hashmi. "'Clifton is back on the team,' Tuberville said. 'He and I will sit down today, and I'll tell him that we do things right around here, so he can expect there will be some punishment. What it is, I don't know yet.' That punishment ended up being a mere one-game suspension from the team's Sept. 4 season opener against Appalachian State. Auburn won 22-15."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Arizona Republican attacks Fauci and Birx for ‘undermining’ Trump with COVID-19 facts

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona set a record on Thursday, but one of the state's Republican representatives in Congress went to Fox News to urge the end of President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force.

"I think that Birx and Fauci have gone well past their, their -- they've expired, their time of usefulness has expired," Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said.

"What they do, is when the president comes out and makes a policy -- because he is the president, he is the policymaker. When they come and make these statements that they make, they engender panic and hysteria and undermine what the president's doing. That's what I think's critical," they argued.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Texas conservatives lose their minds after GOP Gov. Greg Abbott mandates masks in public

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Texas' Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott finally acknowledged that there is a serious problem as COVID-19 takes down the state's population.

It was just a few months ago that municipalities were deciding for themselves when and if they would reopen. But Abbott shut it down, saying that his orders "overrule any local jurisdiction."

In April, "Abbott and the state’s other Republican leaders have blasted local officials in Dallas and Houston for what they called overzealous enforcement of COVID-19 regulations, first zeroing in on Democratically led Harris County’s decision to fine residents for not wearing face masks, a penalty Abbott banned in his April 27 reopening order," ProPublica reported. "The fights came to a head this month with the arrest of a Dallas hair salon owner who refused to shutter her business, an act of defiance that was supported by a right-wing group that launched a GoFundMe campaign a day before she reopened that raised $500,000 before it was disabled."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image