Mueller considered publicly condemning the DOJ over reversing the Flynn prosecution: report

On Monday, CNN reported that former special counsel Robert Mueller considered publicly rebuking Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department following their move to drop charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“Mueller has considered publicly defending his former office and their findings on Russian interference in the 2016 election for months — especially after the Justice Department reversed his decision to prosecute former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the sources said,” reported Katelyn Polantz and Jeremy Herb. “Mueller decided not to speak after the Flynn reversal, according to the sources, but the attacks by the White House justifying Stone’s commutation on Friday finally pushed him to speak out and break away from his strict approach to stay above the political fray.”

Ultimately, Mueller — who is notorious for his public silence — did speak out in a Washington Post op-ed on Saturday.

“We made every decision in Stone’s case, as in all our cases, based solely on the facts and the law and in accordance with the rule of law,” wrote Mueller. “The women and men who conducted these investigations and prosecutions acted with the highest integrity. Claims to the contrary are false.”