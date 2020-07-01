Quantcast
Connect with us

Multi-story building suddenly collapses in Brooklyn, New York

Published

4 mins ago

on

A multi-story building has collapsed in the Carroll Gardens area of Brooklyn, New York, videos, photos and reports show.

It’s unknown what happened and unclear if there are injuries. Neighbors in the area say that the first floor of the building had a gym in it. Gyms have been closed in New York due to the coronavirus, so there is hope that it was empty.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Gothamist, dozens of firefighters are on the scene but couldn’t confirm if there were any people in the building.

One person on Twitter noted that there were cars crushed and it is clear there is a huge gas leak.

The story is still developing but you can see photos and videos below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Multi-story building suddenly collapses in Brooklyn, New York

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

A multi-story building has collapsed in the Carroll Gardens area of Brooklyn, New York, videos, photos and reports show.

It's unknown what happened and unclear if there are injuries. Neighbors in the area say that the first floor of the building had a gym in it. Gyms have been closed in New York due to the coronavirus, so there is hope that it was empty.

According to Gothamist, dozens of firefighters are on the scene but couldn't confirm if there were any people in the building.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany disagrees Trump should have to denounce ‘white power’ video he retweeted

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

At Wednesday's White House briefing, a reporter asked Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany why President Donald Trump has not denounced the video he retweeted of his supporters in The Villages chanting "White power!" McEnany flatly disagreed the president had anything to denounce, arguing that deleting the video was sufficient.

"Why hasn't the president denounced the 'white power' video he tweeted?" asked the reporter.

"The president took down that video," said McEnany. "That deletion speaks strongly."

"But why hasn't he denounced it?"

"He deleted it," repeated McEnany. "The deletion speaks for itself."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We’re aware that there are embers’: Kayleigh McEnany downplays growing COVID-19 outbreaks

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

At Wednesday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to downplay the new wave of coronavirus cases when asked to defend President Donald Trump's latest comment that the virus will soon "disappear."

"We're aware that there are embers in the country, we're aware that there are places with rising cases," said McEnany. "We're continually assessing that. But one thing I would note is just that when you do test for people, you do identify more cases."

Contrary to McEnany's suggestion that the blame lies partly on increased testing, positivity rates per test are rising, and hospitalizations are rising, both of which indicate a serious rise in total cases rather than reporting.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image