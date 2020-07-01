Multi-story building suddenly collapses in Brooklyn, New York

A multi-story building has collapsed in the Carroll Gardens area of Brooklyn, New York, videos, photos and reports show.

It’s unknown what happened and unclear if there are injuries. Neighbors in the area say that the first floor of the building had a gym in it. Gyms have been closed in New York due to the coronavirus, so there is hope that it was empty.

According to Gothamist, dozens of firefighters are on the scene but couldn’t confirm if there were any people in the building.

One person on Twitter noted that there were cars crushed and it is clear there is a huge gas leak.

The story is still developing but you can see photos and videos below:

Breaking: A multi-story building has collapsed in the Carroll Gardens area of Brooklyn, New York. It is unclear if there are any injuries. pic.twitter.com/WKPErefu7D — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 1, 2020

Fuck, the Body Elite gym in Carroll Gardens just collapsed. Hopefully nobody was inside. pic.twitter.com/oe40BuUrJT — Mark Yarm (@markyarm) July 1, 2020

BROOKLYN: Court St & Union building just blew up and collapsed. pic.twitter.com/s8E8S3YiXP — Jewish Breaking News (@JBN) July 1, 2020

Police clearing the block pic.twitter.com/qvZ34tt195 — Anton Tsimbler (@atsimbler) July 1, 2020

This is what it looks like from the roof across the street. pic.twitter.com/Rv2PkN0HsF — Michael Dolan (@mikedolanny) July 1, 2020

