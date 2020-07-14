Mystery as Argentine sailors infected with virus after 35 days at sea

On Monday, CNN's Chris Cuomo slammed President Donald Trump for his latest attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Fauci is not to blame for any of this. Trump is, period," said Cuomo. "And now that the reality is sinking in to blue and red, to left, right, and reasonable, Trump is doing what he always does: trying to shift blame to someone else. And we must reject efforts to shift stink onto the one man we can trust."

"Now, in these White House attacks, we see their principles on display as well, don't we?" said Cuomo. "Eat your own, lie about Fauci, deny your role, and defy the mandate of leadership that we gave you. And how about using an unnamed official to smear the only credible voice they have on this voice. Where are the worries about anonymous sources now, Mr. President? This is making America great again? You pardon a convicted liar and lie about a man with a conviction to fight a pandemic, which you apparently lack."