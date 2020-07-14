Mystery as Argentine sailors infected with virus after 35 days at sea
Buenos Aires (AFP) – Argentina is trying to solve a medical mystery after 57 sailors were infected with the coronavirus after 35 days at sea, despite the entire crew testing negative before leaving port.The Echizen Maru fishing trawler returned to port after some of its crew began exhibiting symptoms typical of COVID-19, the health ministry for the southern Tierra del Fuego province said Monday.According to the ministry, 57 sailors, out of 61 crew members, were diagnosed with the virus after undergoing a new test.However, all of the crew members had undergone 14 days of mandatory quarantine at…
White House poised to ask governors to consider National Guard deployment for coronavirus data crisis: report
Donald Trump's White House believes that National Guard troops could hold the solution to the COVID-19 data crisis, according to a new report.
"The Trump administration is poised to ask governors to consider sending in the National Guard to hospitals to help improve data collection about coronavirus patients, supplies and capacity, according to draft letters, internal emails and hospital industry officials familiar with the plans," The Washington Post reported Monday.
CNN
‘I told you this would happen’: CNN’s Cuomo tears into Trump for trying to ruin Dr Fauci
On Monday, CNN's Chris Cuomo slammed President Donald Trump for his latest attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci.
"Fauci is not to blame for any of this. Trump is, period," said Cuomo. "And now that the reality is sinking in to blue and red, to left, right, and reasonable, Trump is doing what he always does: trying to shift blame to someone else. And we must reject efforts to shift stink onto the one man we can trust."
"Now, in these White House attacks, we see their principles on display as well, don't we?" said Cuomo. "Eat your own, lie about Fauci, deny your role, and defy the mandate of leadership that we gave you. And how about using an unnamed official to smear the only credible voice they have on this voice. Where are the worries about anonymous sources now, Mr. President? This is making America great again? You pardon a convicted liar and lie about a man with a conviction to fight a pandemic, which you apparently lack."
GOP expects awful turnout at Trump’s RNC speech: ‘Everybody just assumes no one is going’
On Monday, The New York Times reported that as key Republican lawmakers continue to bail on President Donald Trump's nomination acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Florida, many GOP officials are bracing for low turnout.
"As new cases surge in Florida, including 15,300 reported on Sunday, more Republicans are taking a wait-and-see approach to the event, or deciding to skip it all together," reported Reid Epstein, Nicholas Fandos and Patricia Mazzei. "The G.O.P., which moved the convention to Jacksonville from Charlotte, N.C., after balking at health precautions there, now finds itself locked into a state with a far bigger virus problem, and planning an event whose attendance is waning as the pandemic escalates."