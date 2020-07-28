N-Word spewing, swearing racist tells ‘biased’ BLM activist you need to take your sign and put ‘all lives matter’
An older man can be seen and heard verbally castigating a young man holding a sign reading “Black Lives Matter” in a video posted to Twitter. He repeatedly calls Black people “n*ggers,” apparently in front of a young child, while insisting the young activist change his Black Lives Matter sign to “all lives matter.”
The video was posted to Twitter by Fifty Shades of Whey, the same Twitter user who posted a video of Trump-supporting Florida senior citizens shouting “white power,” which President Donald Trump retweeted.
The clip shows the man talking about a “white woman” who “got shot by a f*cking n*gger,” and the BLM activist calmly saying, “We’re not going to talk any more if you use that kind of language.”
The emotional older man, who is not wearing a mask, continues his rant and seems to not understand what “the n word” is. When he uses it again, the activist confronts him, saying, “There’s a child here.”
“I’m sure she’s probably heard it in school,” the man reportedly in Martinsville, Virginia, says. “She’s probably heard worse in school.”
“Your facts are wrong,” the older man continues. “You only want to see one side. You’re a horse with blinders on.”
“You need to take your sign and put ‘all lives matter,'” he insists.
Later, raising his finger, he seems to imply that the death of a 21-year old unnamed white woman who he says was killed by a Black man was more tragic than the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
“All lives matter, no bullshit. I don’t care what you say, all f*cking lives matter,” he exclaimed.
When the activist says they’re not going to be able to convince each other, the man storms off, saying: “Y’all’s time is coming.”
Watch:
Racist man in Martinsville, Virginia confronts BLM protesters and says the n-word multiple times in front of a young child pic.twitter.com/TLX2Bphx1j
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 28, 2020
Breaking Banner
‘Nobody likes me’: Trump bemoans the fact that Dr Fauci is more trusted than he is
At Tuesday's White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump lamented the fact that the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is more respected by the general public than he is.
"He's got this high approval rating," said Trump. "Why don't I have a high approval rating?" He added that "Nobody likes me. It could only be my personality. I don't know."
Watch below:
President Trump on Dr. Fauci: "He's got this high approval rating...Why don't I have a high approval rating?...Nobody likes me. It could only be my personality. I don't know."
Breaking Banner
Speculation over Trump’s health after ‘dragging’ right leg video: ‘What is wrong with him?’
President Donald Trump's mental and physical fitness is once again a topic of conversation on the president's favorite social media platform.
In November, the was widespread speculation after Trump made an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed Hospital.
In June, the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell trended nationwide on Twitter after Trump struggled to drink from a glass of water and walk down a ramp.
Breaking Banner
‘I took it … I’m here’: Trump defends his promotion of hydroxychloroquine conspiracy theory
At Tuesday's White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked to comment on his retweet of a coronavirus conspiracy theory the previous evening, attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci and praising the discredited use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus.
"I wasn't making claims," Trump said. "I happen to think it works." He added that "I took it ... I'm here," and "it's safe, it doesn't cause problems." (In reality, doctors repeatedly had to call off trials of hydroxychloroquine because of the life-threatening side effects.)