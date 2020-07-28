N-Word spewing, swearing racist tells ‘biased’ BLM activist you need to take your sign and put ‘all lives matter’

An older man can be seen and heard verbally castigating a young man holding a sign reading “Black Lives Matter” in a video posted to Twitter. He repeatedly calls Black people “n*ggers,” apparently in front of a young child, while insisting the young activist change his Black Lives Matter sign to “all lives matter.”

The video was posted to Twitter by Fifty Shades of Whey, the same Twitter user who posted a video of Trump-supporting Florida senior citizens shouting “white power,” which President Donald Trump retweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip shows the man talking about a “white woman” who “got shot by a f*cking n*gger,” and the BLM activist calmly saying, “We’re not going to talk any more if you use that kind of language.”

The emotional older man, who is not wearing a mask, continues his rant and seems to not understand what “the n word” is. When he uses it again, the activist confronts him, saying, “There’s a child here.”

“I’m sure she’s probably heard it in school,” the man reportedly in Martinsville, Virginia, says. “She’s probably heard worse in school.”

“Your facts are wrong,” the older man continues. “You only want to see one side. You’re a horse with blinders on.”

“You need to take your sign and put ‘all lives matter,'” he insists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, raising his finger, he seems to imply that the death of a 21-year old unnamed white woman who he says was killed by a Black man was more tragic than the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

“All lives matter, no bullshit. I don’t care what you say, all f*cking lives matter,” he exclaimed.

When the activist says they’re not going to be able to convince each other, the man storms off, saying: “Y’all’s time is coming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

Racist man in Martinsville, Virginia confronts BLM protesters and says the n-word multiple times in front of a young child pic.twitter.com/TLX2Bphx1j — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 28, 2020