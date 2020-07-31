Nancy Pelosi admonished Trump official for withholding information on Russian election interference: report

Russia’s efforts to reelect President Donald Trump were the focus of a closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill on Friday.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top House Democrats admonished the country’s top counterintelligence official during a classified election security briefing Friday, accusing him of keeping Americans in the dark about the details of Russia’s continued interference in the 2020 campaign,” Politico reported. “Pelosi hinted at the conflict upon emerging from the briefing Friday morning, saying she thought the administration was ‘withholding’ evidence of foreign election meddling.”

“Multiple sources who attended the briefing told POLITICO that both Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) chastised William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, for issuing a statement last week warning the public of election interference by China, Russia and Iran,” Politico continued. “Democrats have described the statement as so vague as to be ‘almost meaningless.'”

Democrats are calling on the administration to publicly level with the American people on Russian election interference.

“Evanina ultimately acknowledged that Russia is again trying to boost President Donald Trump’s reelection and denigrate his opponent, the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, sources who attended the briefing said. But that didn’t satisfy Democrats, who urged him to say as much publicly — and to be specific,” Politico reported.

Asked for comment, an ODNI official said that "Unlike some, we don’t comment on the content of classified briefings," but said Evanina was “quite clear that the intel community will continue to update the American public … on threats to the election and steps for mitigation.” — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) July 31, 2020

