Navy veteran recounts being beaten by DHS in Portland: ‘If they’re going to gas moms, they’re going to gas vets’

Published

1 min ago

on

Chris David was featured in a viral video of suspected federal agents in Portland beating and gassing him.

David, a Naval Acadamy graduate, was filmed being beaten by Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling.

He was interviewed on Monday evening by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi about how he showed up trying to talk to the suspected Department of Homeland Security agents.

“That’s exactly what I wanted to do, was just talk to them and the thing that was so upsetting was that there didn’t seem to be any recognition that as a veteran I was even going to be listened to or treated any differently than anybody else — and that sort of makes sense because if they’re going to gas moms, they’re going to beat up vets,” David replied.

David also said he still does not know who the men are who beat him with batons.

Watch:

‘Can we call it fascism yet?’ Columnist tears into Trump for federal raids on protesters

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The New York Times, columnist Michelle Goldberg slammed President Donald Trump's administration over the federal agents seizing protesters in Portland, Oregon, asking "can we call it fascism yet?"

"According to a lawsuit filed by Oregon’s attorney general, Ellen Rosenblum, on Friday, federal agents “have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland, detain protesters, and place them into the officers’ unmarked vehicles” since at least last Tuesday," wrote Goldberg. "The protesters are neither arrested nor told why they’re being held. There’s no way to know the affiliation of all the agents — they’ve been wearing military fatigues with patches that just say 'Police' — but The Times reported that some of them are part of a specialized Border Patrol group 'that normally is tasked with investigating drug smuggling organizations.'"

Desperate to hide the numbers, Trump declares all-out war on testing

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

In her tell-all book about being Donald Trump's niece, "Too Much and Never Enough", psychologist Mary Trump tells a story of how her grandfather and the president's father, Fred Trump, would handle it when his tenants wanted the basic landlord services they were entitled to.

When one tenant repeatedly called the office to report a lack of heat, Fred paid him a visit. After knocking on the door, he removed his suit jacket, something he usually did only right before getting into bed. Once inside the apartment, which was indeed cold, he rolled up his shirtsleeves (again, something he rarely did) and told his tenant that he didn't know what they were complaining about. "It's like the tropics in here," he told them.

The most promising coronavirus vaccine candidate shows yet more positive results

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

A new study reveals that a promising coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University researchers is safe and shows promise.

The Oxford vaccine, which goes by the unpronounceable moniker "ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222)," is being developed with the assistance of a British-Swedish pharmaceutical company known as AstraZeneca, according to an article recently published in The Lancet. The study involved 1,077 volunteers and in its early-stage human trials was shown to be safe and stimulate a strong immune response. Andrew Pollard, the lead author of the study, said in a statement that the researchers hope "this means the immune system will remember the virus, so that our vaccine will protect people for an extended period."

