Neighborhood brawl erupts after man tosses fireworks at 6-year-old — then calls him the N-word

An Oregon man is fuming after a man in his neighborhood allegedly tossed firecrackers at his 6-year-old stepson before calling him the N-word.

Local news station KGW8 reports that Chay Lopez of West Salem, Oregon was watching his son play outside his apartment over the July 4th weekend when a neighbor threw multiple firecrackers at stepson Jay’Vion.

“The guy lit five or six more and threw them at him and my son was screaming and saying he got burned,” said Lopez. “I walked over and said ‘Are you throwing fireworks at my son’ and he said, ‘Yes, I’m throwing fireworks at your N-word son.'”

Other witnesses on the scene backed up Lopez’s claim and said that they also went over to confront the neighbor — and the situation quickly devolved into a physical fight.

“I have never felt the rage I felt the second I heard that word, especially knowing it was directed at a six-year-old,” said witness Rachael Griffith, who at the time was visiting family members at a nearby apartment.

The neighbor who threw the fireworks, a man named Marcus Ray Wilson, was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person, intimidation and disorderly conduct. He has since been released from prison.

