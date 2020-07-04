Nevada GOP ridiculed for ‘illiteracy’ after sending out garbled Independence Day message

The Nevada Republican Party was ridiculed on Saturday for the Independence Day message the organization sent out.

Veteran Nevada political reporter Jon Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent, tweeted out a screenshot of the email sent by Michael McDonald, the chairman of the state GOP.

Ralston described the email as a “microcosm of NV GOP’s incompetence (and illiteracy)” and mocked the party by saying “English is a difficult language to master.”

Here is Ralston’s thread on the Fourth of July message:

Microcosm of NV GOP's incompetence (and illiteracy) in Chairman @McDonaldNV's Independence Day message, which begins (I kid you not.): "Instead of embracing freedoms they are being destroying." English is a difficult language to master. The next sentence is even better… 1/ pic.twitter.com/zmasUgnkWe — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) July 4, 2020

"Today our flag, Constitution, values, freedom of religion, speech, and Right to bare arms are all under attack."

—GOP Chair @McDonaldNV I don't know about you but I will fight to the death for my bare arms. That is what the Second Amendment is all about, tbh. 2/3 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) July 4, 2020

