‘Never seen anger like that’: Man screams ‘white power’ at mom and 2-year-old biracial child during Post Office meltdown

A Vermont man has been charged with a hate crime after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at a woman and her bi-racial child, NBC5 reports.

According to Megan Gregory, she was leaving the post office with her 2-year-old daughter when 67-year-old Don E. Lindsay confronted them and started yelling racial slurs. Speaking to police, Lindsay said he lost his patience because he felt Gregory was making him wait too long to get into the post office lobby.

“I don’t like Blacks, I’m sorry I’m prejudice but I don’t care. I was wrong,” Lindsay told police.

Gregory says when she called Lindsay a racist, “he’s shouting back ‘proud to be a racist’ ‘white power,’ all this crazy nonsense.”

