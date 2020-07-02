Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Never seen anger like that’: Man screams ‘white power’ at mom and 2-year-old biracial child during Post Office meltdown

Published

1 min ago

on

A Vermont man has been charged with a hate crime after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at a woman and her bi-racial child, NBC5 reports.

According to Megan Gregory, she was leaving the post office with her 2-year-old daughter when 67-year-old Don E. Lindsay confronted them and started yelling racial slurs. Speaking to police, Lindsay said he lost his patience because he felt Gregory was making him wait too long to get into the post office lobby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t like Blacks, I’m sorry I’m prejudice but I don’t care. I was wrong,” Lindsay told police.

Gregory says when she called Lindsay a racist, “he’s shouting back ‘proud to be a racist’ ‘white power,’ all this crazy nonsense.”

Watch the report below, via NBC5:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump roasted for celebrating 11 percent unemployment: ‘Spiking the football when he’s down 9 touchdowns’

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday delivered a self-congratulatory press conference in which he celebrated the unemployment rate falling to 11 percent, despite the fact that a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the United States has forced many states to once again shut down bars and other businesses.

Even though the economy added more than 4 million net jobs in June, the latest jobs report was dampened by a rise in people reporting they were now permanently unemployed instead of temporarily furloughed.

Additionally, the rapid increase in new novel coronavirus cases in big states such as Florida, Texas, and California is putting a halt to the economy's momentum, and the U.S. will still have to add millions more jobs to make up for the 20 million jobs lost in April alone.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump doesn’t want to make America great — he wants America to make him feel great: conservative columnist

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Writing in The Bulwark this Thursday, conservative columnist Windsor Mann contends that Donald Trump views the presidency as simply a way to stay on TV.

"President Trump craves attention and approval more than anything," Mann writes. "Being on The Apprentice, Trump told Playboy in 2004, was 'like being a rock star. Six people do nothing but sort my mail. People come in and want my secretary Robin’s autograph…. People like me much better than they did before The Apprentice.'”

For Trump, being watched has always meant being liked, according to Mann.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Supreme Court just ensured Mueller’s grand jury info will not be released before the election: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to take up the Trump administration's push to block the release of confidential grand jury information from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to the House of Representatives.

According to court watcher Greg Stohr, the decision to hear the case — which will take months to be litigated — virtually ensures that this information will stay under seal until after the November election, even if the Court ultimately rules in favor of the House.

BREAKING: Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump administration bid to keep seal on confidential materials from the Mueller investigation. That all but ensures Democrats and the public won't see them before the election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image