New coronavirus projection predicts 208,000 US deaths by November — says universal mask usage would save 45,000 lives

Published

2 hours ago

on

A newly released model predicts that a total of 208,000 Americans will have died from COVID-19 by Nov. 1.That model, from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, also projects that if 95% of people wear masks, 45,000 fewer Americans will die.As of Tuesday, more than 131,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. The worldwide death toll is over 540,000.Previously, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model extended until Oct. 1, and it was predicting 175,000 deaths by that date.“Many states are exp…

Breaking Banner

Black mom says Trump supporters pulled gun on her and her daughter after parking lot dispute

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

A North Carolina mother says two supporters of President Donald Trump threatened to kill and her teenage daughter outside a grocery store.

Zariel Balogun told WRAL-TV she had just loaded groceries into her car and pulled away from BJ's Wholesale Club when a black pickup approached a stop sign at a four-way intersection.

"It didn't seem like he was going to stop at the stop sign, so I honked my horn," Balogun said.

The pickup driver first revved the engine behind her, and then pulled alongside her and drew a weapon, along with his passenger.

Breaking Banner

WATCH: City councilman in Indiana faces angry backlash over rant about gays, the Bible and Black Lives Matter

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

An Indiana councilman is in hot water after he made comments that disparaged the LGBT community and the Black Lives Matter movement, ABC57 reports.

“You talk… LGB … you talking gay people,” La Porte Councilman Roger Galloway said on Monday. “Stuff like that? Do you know that is against the bible? Anybody ever read the bible?”

“Let's wake up and take care of everybody in our community," he continued. "Our whole country. I don't understand Black lives matter I probably never will but it's for all of us, Okay? That's my comment."

Breaking Banner

Neighborhood brawl erupts after man tosses fireworks at 6-year-old — then calls him the N-word

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

An Oregon man is fuming after a man in his neighborhood allegedly tossed firecrackers at his 6-year-old stepson before calling him the N-word.

Local news station KGW8 reports that Chay Lopez of West Salem, Oregon was watching his son play outside his apartment over the July 4th weekend when a neighbor threw multiple firecrackers at stepson Jay'Vion.

"The guy lit five or six more and threw them at him and my son was screaming and saying he got burned," said Lopez. "I walked over and said 'Are you throwing fireworks at my son' and he said, 'Yes, I'm throwing fireworks at your N-word son.'"

