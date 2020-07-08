New Hampshire Republican officials aren’t interested in attending Trump’s upcoming rally

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was supposed to be massive, but one of the main problems that came up for the team is that thousands and thousands of people signed up for tickets, who never attended. This time, they think they’ve figured it out, said the New York Times.
“Campaign officials believe they will be able to prevent the kind of ticket prank that helped turn Mr. Trump’s rally last month,” the report said, noting that the crowd was a “far smaller event than expected — but they still can’t say for sure.”
“Registering for a rally means you’ve RSVPed with a cellphone number, and we constantly weed out bogus numbers,” campaign spokesman, Tim Murtaugh said. “These phony ticket requests never factor into our thinking. What makes this lame attempt at hacking our events even more foolish is the fact that every rally is general admission — entry is on a first-come-first-served basis, and prior registration is not required.”
To make matters worse, the campaign still can’t guarantee the safety of its supporters. Already the Republican governor of New Hampshire said that he wouldn’t be attending.
“I’m not going to put myself in the middle of a crowd of thousands of people, if that’s your question specifically,” said Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH).
Well-known Republicans agree a big public rally is the last thing the state needs after they’ve fought to keep their numbers low.
“It’s not what we need right now in terms of COVID,” said well-known former New Hampshire Attorney General Tom Rath. “We have been very, very fortunate, our number of deaths are quite small.”
Read the full report at the New York Times.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.