New Hampshire Republican officials aren’t interested in attending Trump’s upcoming rally

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was supposed to be massive, but one of the main problems that came up for the team is that thousands and thousands of people signed up for tickets, who never attended. This time, they think they’ve figured it out, said the New York Times.

“Campaign officials believe they will be able to prevent the kind of ticket prank that helped turn Mr. Trump’s rally last month,” the report said, noting that the crowd was a “far smaller event than expected — but they still can’t say for sure.”

“Registering for a rally means you’ve RSVPed with a cellphone number, and we constantly weed out bogus numbers,” campaign spokesman, Tim Murtaugh said. “These phony ticket requests never factor into our thinking. What makes this lame attempt at hacking our events even more foolish is the fact that every rally is general admission — entry is on a first-come-first-served basis, and prior registration is not required.”

To make matters worse, the campaign still can’t guarantee the safety of its supporters. Already the Republican governor of New Hampshire said that he wouldn’t be attending.

“I’m not going to put myself in the middle of a crowd of thousands of people, if that’s your question specifically,” said Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH).

Well-known Republicans agree a big public rally is the last thing the state needs after they’ve fought to keep their numbers low.

“It’s not what we need right now in terms of COVID,” said well-known former New Hampshire Attorney General Tom Rath. “We have been very, very fortunate, our number of deaths are quite small.”

Read the full report at the New York Times.