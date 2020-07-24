Quantcast
Connect with us

New polling reveals GOP governors’ disastrous handling of COVID-19 is coming back to bite them

Published

1 min ago

on

This summer’s surge in coronavirus infections has been felt all over the Sun Belt, from Florida to Texas to Arizona. David Nather, in Axios, reports that Republican governors in four Sun Belt states are now suffering from low approval of their handling of the crisis — whereas in California, another state that is being hit hard by the surge, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is still popular.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing polling data that Axios received from Survey Monkey, Nather notes that residents of Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Texas were asked whether or not they approved of the way in which their governors have handed the coronavirus crisis — and the Republican governors of those four states all fared badly, including Florida’s Ron DeSantis, Texas’ Greg Abbott, Arizona’s Doug Ducey and Georgia’s Brian Kemp. Disapproval ranged from 62% for Ducey and 58% for DeSantis to 55% for Kemp and Abbott.

“In all four states,” Nather explains, “there were sharp increases between May and July in how many people knew someone with the coronavirus. In Florida, for example, just 33% knew someone with the virus in (a) May 11-17 survey. By the July 13-19 (survey), that share had jumped to 55%. In Texas, the numbers for those weeks jumped from 32% to 62%.”

In contrast, Nather notes, Newsom “still has 60% support for his handling of the virus even though cases have exploded” in California. Jon Cohen, chief research officer for Survey Monkey, told Axios that Newsom fares especially well among Democratic voters. That 60% approval takes into account California voters in general — Democrats, Republicans or otherwise — but among Democrats or those who lean Democrat, Newsom enjoys 82% approval over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

One Republican governor who, according to Survey Monkey data given to Axios, enjoys more approval than disapproval over his handling of coronavirus is Ohio’s Mike DeWine. Although some far-right extremists have attacked the conservative governor over social distancing restrictions in the Buckeye State, Survey Money found that 68% of Ohio residents approve of the way DeWine has handled the crisis.

DeWine, it should be noted, is among the GOP governors who has received a lot of favorable coverage in the mainstream media over his response to COVID-19. While many pundits at MSNBC and CNN have been quite critical of DeSantis and Kemp, they have applauded DeWine, Maryland’s Larry Hogan and Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker as three examples of Republican governors who aggressively encouraged social distancing in their states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The political damage from the coronavirus won’t just be a factor in the presidential election,” Nather writes. “It’s going to affect the political standing — and the legacies — of the governors in the hardest-hit states too.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: White woman calls cops on Latino man when he asks for her insurance after fender-bender

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Yet another 'Karen' video is making the rounds, this time showing a woman in a supermarket parking lot calling the police saying she's fearful of a man who asked for her insurance after a minor fender bender.

The video was posted to the Instagram page Karens Gone Wild, and apparently took place in Santa Barbara, California. The man filming the video, who is of Mexican descent, says he simply asked for the woman's insurance after she scraped his side-view mirror with her car, which prompted her to accuse him of being threatening -- an accusation he says she made because he looks "a certain way."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Unimaginative Trump returns to spewing racist paranoia as his reelection hopes appear to crumble before him

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

In 2018, Donald Trump's very-stable-genius plan to win the midterm elections for Republicans was to hype the hell out of a so-called caravan of Central American refugees who were crossing Mexico in hopes of seeking asylum in the United States. About 7,000 people, mostly consisting of families with children, were indeed making the 2,500-mile trek to escape poverty and gang violence, but Trump and his Republican sycophants tried to convince American voters that they were coming to the U.S. to kill white people and burn down the suburbs. Through his preferred media of Twitter and Fox News, Trump endlessly hyped the "invasion" of these migrants, and suggesting they might be terrorists, and were coming to create gang warfare, not escape it.This article was originally published at SalonThe nonstop fear-mongering about the caravan did work its magic on the ever-gullible mainstream news media. A Media Matters study published two weeks before the election showed a precipitous rise in cable news coverage of what would have otherwise been a minor story, as similar caravans had been in previous years.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

A conservative explains why Trump’s attempt to win suburban women will backfire

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is very fond of 1950s-like images. In May, he criticized CBS News reporters Paula Reid and Weijia Jiang for not being more like the stay-at-home mom Donna Reed portrayed on her sitcom, “The Donna Reed Show,” from 1958-1966 — and in a tweet posted on Thursday, Trump warned the “suburban housewives of America” that former Vice President Joe Biden, if elected, will destroy their way of life. Conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin slams Trump’s tweet in her new Washington Post column, arguing that it was “condescending” and underscores his problems with female voters.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image