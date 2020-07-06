New video showing New York cop putting knee on detainee’s neck sparks anger

A video that emerged this Monday showing a New York police officer putting his knee on a man’s neck is sparking anger among local activists, the Times Union reports.

Neither the identity of the Schenectady officer or the man who was taken into custody was available at the time of the Times Union’s report. In the video, the father of the man in custody tells the officer, “You got the foot on his head. You’ve got the foot on his head,” to which the officer tells him to go “back inside.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below: