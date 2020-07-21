Quantcast
Connect with us

New York vows court action if Trump deploys his DHS troops made infamous in Portland: report

Published

1 min ago

on

New York would go to court to stop Donald Trump sending federal troops to the city, its mayor said Tuesday, as the US president puts law and order at the forefront of his re-election bid.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security deployed scores of Border Patrol police and federal marshals — many in combat fatigues — to Portland, Oregon, to tackle anti-racism protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Trump said they had done “a fantastic job” locking up “anarchists,” and he threatened to deploy the military-garbed law enforcement agents to other Democrat-led cities.

He called the move necessary, even claiming Chicago was “worse than Afghanistan,” but critics labelled it an election year political stunt.

“This president blusters and bluffs and says he’s gonna do things and they never materialize on a regular basis,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“If he tried to do it, it would only create more problems, it would backfire, wouldn’t make us safer and we would immediately take action in court to stop it.

“From my point of view, this would be yet another example of illegal and unconstitutional actions by the President,” he told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s decision to have federal law enforcement agents, some of whom don’t wear identification badges, intervene in local protests has sparked anger and legal questions.

Local leaders who are responsible for running local police forces say the deployment has escalated tensions.

Since the DHS force arrived in Portland, video has showed them taking some demonstrators away in unmarked vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of those detained have been freed, but critics — including Oregon’s governor and senators — likened the federal agents to “secret police” in more repressive societies.

Oregon has sued DHS for rights violations, while the state’s governor, Kate Brown, demanded that the officers be withdrawn, calling the deployment a political “photo op.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the mayors of six major cities — Atlanta, Washington, Seattle, Chicago, Portland and Kansas City — said in a letter to Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and Attorney General Bill Barr that the uninvited paramilitary deployments violate the Constitution.

The White House denies accusations of abuse of power, insisting the agents are needed to protect federal buildings targeted by anti-racism demonstrators.

“If we left tomorrow, they would burn that building down. We have them on video trying it, several times,” said Wolf on Tuesday, calling the protesters “violent anarchists,” while simultaneously denouncing local officials’ inaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since African-American man George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality, Trump has sought to paint the demonstrators as radical leftists intent on destroying the country.

Crime spike

Facing an uphill battle for reelection in November against Democrat Joe Biden amid a chaotic response to the coronavirus epidemic, Trump is using the protests — and upticks in crime following them — to rally support from his conservative base, Democrats say.

“We’re looking at Chicago, too. We’re looking at New York,” Trump told reporters on Monday, also singling out Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland.

“Look at what’s going on. All run by Democrats, all run by very liberal Democrats, all run really by radical left. We can’t let this happen to the city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the DHS was preparing to send 150 paramilitary personnel to Chicago, which has high levels of violent crime, after police there clashed with demonstrators seeking to tear down a statue of Christopher Columbus.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said no decision had been made but added that the city’s Democratic mayor is “clearly unable to control her streets.”

Protests in New York, where Trump made his fortune in real estate, have been overwhelmingly peaceful in recent weeks but the city has seen a surge in crime this year, particularly since June.

Shooting incidents are up almost 61 percent in 2020 while murders have increased 23 percent, according to the police’s latest statistics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior officers in the NYPD — America’s largest force with 36,000 officers — attribute the rise to restraints placed on police and rock-bottom morale in the wake of Floyd’s killing.

Critics suspect officers may be holding back in protest. Police say they are stretched thin.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Nurses display 162 pairs of white shoes at the Capitol to symbolize their colleagues killed by COVID-19

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

A nurses' union placed 164 sets of white shoes outside the US Capitol on Tuesday in a tribute to their colleagues killed by coronavirus, calling on the Senate to pass a huge aid package meant to help fight the pandemic.

Two months ago "my colleagues and I stood in front of the White House surrounded by 88 pairs of shoes, each representing a nurse who had died from COVID," said Stephanie Simms, a Washington-based registered nurse.

"Today we have 164 pairs of shoes. They clearly show how this administration and this Congress has failed nurses who continue to die," said Simms, from the over 150,000-strong National Nurses United (NNU), which organized the display at the Capitol.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DHS scrambling to train federal officers to comply with the First Amendment while engaging with protesters: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that the Trump administration is planning to deploy a new surge of officers with the Federal Protective Service and other components of the Department of Homeland Security to guard federal buildings during protests — likely at least through the November elections.

One of the things the department is rushing to do, according to Betsy Woodruff Swan, Natasha Bertrand, and Daniel Lippman, is train the officers on how to avoid violating the First Amendment when they engage with protesters.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Watch Maddow’s epic rant against Trump’s latest corruption scandal involving golf: ‘This keeps happening’

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC blasted President Donald Trump on Tuesday after a bombshell new report that Trump pressured Ambassador Woody Johnson in an attempt to personally enrich himself by having the British Open golf tournament played at his private resort in Scotland.

"The American ambassador to Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, told multiple colleagues in February 2018 that President Trump had asked him to see if the British government could help steer the world-famous and lucrative British Open golf tournament to the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland, according to three people with knowledge of the episode," The New York Times reported Tuesday. "The ambassador’s deputy, Lewis A. Lukens, advised him not to do it, warning that it would be an unethical use of the presidency for private gain, these people said. But Mr. Johnson apparently felt pressured to try. A few weeks later, he raised the idea of Turnberry playing host to the Open with the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image