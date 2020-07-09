NJ councilman presses for reform after his entire family is pepper-sprayed by cops in his home
A protest is scheduled Thursday at the Woodlynne Police Department, where one officer has been charged with assault and another accused by a borough councilman of barging into his house and pepper-spraying his entire family. The incidents were unrelated and on two separate occasions. Woodlynne Councilman Clyde Cook and his son, Timothy Cook, 17, were charged with aggravated assault on two police officers after the incident at their home in February. Police responded when Cook’s teenage daughter called 911 after her cellphone and social media privileges were taken away for punishment, the councilm…
Trump set out to be ‘a president who makes us puke’ — and it’s sabotaging his chances for another term: columnist
On Thursday, writing for Politico, John Harris argued that part of the reason President Donald Trump is struggling to win re-election is that he is a victim of his own success.
"It is not intended as an insult to President Donald Trump to observe that he is the political equivalent of ipecac syrup. Looked at in a certain light, it is closer to a compliment," wrote Harris. "His supporters gave him power in 2016 because they believed the body politic was beset with toxins — an overdose of fecklessness and hypocrisy — and in need of a purge. Trump vowed to channel the contempt his supporters felt toward the established order, and pledged plausibly to send the old order into a state of convulsive disarray."
Democrats increasingly worry Trump will push out dangerous COVID-19 vaccine as ‘October surprise’
Democrats are growing increasingly worried the Trump administration will politicize the rollout of a possible coronavirus vaccine ahead of November's election.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) pointedly asked Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn last week whether he could promise the administration would not rush out a vaccine to boost the president's re-election chances -- and she wasn't assured by his answer, reported The Daily Beast.
“Dr. Hahn has his talking points down on following the data and the evidence," Smith said, "and I appreciate he said that, but the proof is in the pudding."