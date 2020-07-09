Quantcast
Connect with us

NJ councilman presses for reform after his entire family is pepper-sprayed by cops in his home

Published

1 min ago

on

angry cop police officer

A protest is scheduled Thursday at the Woodlynne Police Department, where one officer has been charged with assault and another accused by a borough councilman of barging into his house and pepper-spraying his entire family. The incidents were unrelated and on two separate occasions. Woodlynne Councilman Clyde Cook and his son, Timothy Cook, 17, were charged with aggravated assault on two police officers after the incident at their home in February. Police responded when Cook’s teenage daughter called 911 after her cellphone and social media privileges were taken away for punishment, the councilm…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Latest Headlines

NJ councilman presses for reform after his entire family is pepper-sprayed by cops in his home

Published

1 min ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

A protest is scheduled Thursday at the Woodlynne Police Department, where one officer has been charged with assault and another accused by a borough councilman of barging into his house and pepper-spraying his entire family. The incidents were unrelated and on two separate occasions. Woodlynne Councilman Clyde Cook and his son, Timothy Cook, 17, were charged with aggravated assault on two police officers after the incident at their home in February. Police responded when Cook’s teenage daughter called 911 after her cellphone and social media privileges were taken away for punishment, the councilm... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump set out to be ‘a president who makes us puke’ — and it’s sabotaging his chances for another term: columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for Politico, John Harris argued that part of the reason President Donald Trump is struggling to win re-election is that he is a victim of his own success.

"It is not intended as an insult to President Donald Trump to observe that he is the political equivalent of ipecac syrup. Looked at in a certain light, it is closer to a compliment," wrote Harris. "His supporters gave him power in 2016 because they believed the body politic was beset with toxins — an overdose of fecklessness and hypocrisy — and in need of a purge. Trump vowed to channel the contempt his supporters felt toward the established order, and pledged plausibly to send the old order into a state of convulsive disarray."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Democrats increasingly worry Trump will push out dangerous COVID-19 vaccine as ‘October surprise’

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Democrats are growing increasingly worried the Trump administration will politicize the rollout of a possible coronavirus vaccine ahead of November's election.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) pointedly asked Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn last week whether he could promise the administration would not rush out a vaccine to boost the president's re-election chances -- and she wasn't assured by his answer, reported The Daily Beast.

“Dr. Hahn has his talking points down on following the data and the evidence," Smith said, "and I appreciate he said that, but the proof is in the pudding."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image