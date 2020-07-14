No vaccine, no carnival, Rio’s samba schools warn
Some of Rio’s biggest samba schools say they will not participate in next year’s Carnival unless a coronavirus vaccine is widely available, Brazilian media reported Tuesday.
Five of the 12 top samba schools, including Mangueira and Beija Flor, told Brazil’s O Globo newspaper they would vote to postpone the parades at a meeting set for Tuesday.
“It’s simple. If there’s no vaccine, there will be no samba,” said the head of the Sao Clemente school, Renatinho Gomes.
“How can you gather crowds without collective immunity?”
The mayor of the northwestern city of Salvador de Bahia, where festivities also attract thousands of tourists, has proposed postponing the carnival season nationwide until April or June.
However samba school directors remain doubtful about fixing a date without a vaccine.
“Without a vaccine, it is impossible to organize the carnival on any day, be it February or June,” said Fernando Fernandes, director of Vila Isabel school.
He said schools could also find themselves exposed to a court ruling which could cancel festivities at the last minute.
“Once we’ve made heavy investments, the infections curve could rise again and the courts could step in to suspend” the parades, he said.
The sumptuous parades and monumental floats attract tens of thousands of tourists to Rio for the carnival every February.
Each school parades with nearly 3,000 costumed members, dancing close together in the purpose-built Sambodrome.
But the close proximity of dancers and spectators in the tumult of the carnival poses a massive problem for organizers.
“How are we going to do it? With a distance of two meters between the dancers? Everybody singing in masks?” asked Fernandes.
“How heavy would it weigh on a school director’s conscience if he saw about 50 members of his school die after the parade?” said Elias Riche, president of Mangueira.
Rio’s health ministry reported more than 132,000 infections and more than 11,400 deaths from COVID-19 by Tuesday.
However, the daily death toll has been gradually tailing off over recent weeks, with 59 over the past 24 hours.
Shops and restaurants have gradually been reopening, though schools remain closed.
Two vaccines under development are currently being tested on thousands of volunteers in Brazil, one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic.
Overall, Brazil has nearly 1.9 million cases and nearly 73,000 deaths.
The most optimistic forecasts are for a vaccine to be developed and in distribution by early 2021.
Marco Rubio is advocating gatherings of no more than 10 people just ahead of GOP convention in Florida
The Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida is a little over one month away, and one of Florida's GOP senators seems to support canceling.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) launched a "coronavirus" section of his official U.S. Senate account where he advocated people wearing masks, staying socially distant, and people gathering in groups of no more than 10.
"Practice social distancing. Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, and steer clear of bars, restaurants, and other areas where large numbers of people congregate," his site says.
‘We don’t have a Dr. Fauci problem’: Lindsey Graham defends top scientist after White House smears
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) this week defended the federal government's top infectious disease expert after President Donald Trump and the White House put out statements defaming him.
At a press event on Tuesday, Graham was asked about the attempts to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The Republican senator praised Fauci as "one of the smartest people I know."
"Has he been right all the time? No," Graham said. "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem. We need to be focusing on doing things to get us where we need to go. So, I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci."
Cop shoots and kills man who stabbed an elderly store customer for asking him to wear a mask
A Michigan man has been shot and killed by an Eaton County deputy on Tuesday after he stabbed an elderly man who confronted him in a store for not wearing a mask, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Sean Ernest Ruis, 43, was confronted by a 77-year-old male customer for not wearing a mask inside the store. The argument continued outside in the parking lot, where Ruis stabbed the man and then fled on foot. The victim, whose name has not been released, is reportedly in stable condition.