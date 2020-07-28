‘Nobody likes me’: Trump bemoans the fact that Dr Fauci is more trusted than he is
At Tuesday’s White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump lamented the fact that the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is more respected by the general public than he is.
“He’s got this high approval rating,” said Trump. “Why don’t I have a high approval rating?” He added that “Nobody likes me. It could only be my personality. I don’t know.”
