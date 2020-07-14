‘Not even Nixon rewarded his henchmen this way’: CNN’s Avlon lists off all the criminals Trump sprung with pardons
On CNN Tuesday, fact-checker John Avlon broke down the pattern of President Donald Trump rewarding criminals in his orbit with pardons and commutations.
“The Trump orbit has far more than the fair share of felons, many of them out of prison only after sucking up to the president,” said Avlon. “Roger Stone is a felon and just the latest beneficiary of the presidential gift to loyalists. A commutation of his 40-month sentence. Even though one of the prosecutors testified they had pressured to go easy on Stone because of the relationship with president. He tampered with witnesses, he was the campaign’s primary conduit to Wikileaks, and had hoped to be rewarded for not rolling over on Trump. Not even Nixon rewarded the henchman this way.”
“But sucking up to Trump has proven to be an effective way of getting the president to spring you early,” said Avlon. “From Sheriff Joe Arpaio, to Eddie Gallagher, the Navy SEAL court-martialed for killing civilians. From Governor Rod Blagojevich, to Dinesh D’Souza, who subsequently made a movie comparing Trump to Abraham Lincoln, which is bonkers.”
“But right now, of all of Trump’s felons, only one is still actually in prison,” said Avlon. “That would be Michael Cohen. And what makes him different? He spoke out against Trump and now, after a furlough, is back in prison. Why? Some think it was this photo of him eating outdoors, violating the house arrest, but that’s not it. According to his lawyers, it’s to stop him from publishing a tell-all book about Trump before the election. He was suddenly sent back to prison after refusing to sign a document about no contact with the media.”
“You might think this is normal procedure, but it’s not. Not by a long shot,” said Avlon. “In fact, a long list of constitutional scholars were interviewed by the website Just Security, and they described it as ‘patently unconstitutional’ and ‘an obvious violation of his First Amendment rights’ … this is what authoritarian regimes do. Stop the free speech of dissidents, where the ruler deems disloyal.”
“This is bigger than Michael Cohen and bigger than partisan politics,” said Avlon. “If you claim to be a constitutional conservative, you ought to be outraged about the muzzling of Cohen, because this is the assault on the freedom of speech, and if you accept or ignore or normalize it, then you’re reinforcing a culture of fear, a culture that frees felons as long as they defend the president.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘I told you this would happen’: CNN’s Cuomo tears into Trump for trying to ruin Dr Fauci
On Monday, CNN's Chris Cuomo slammed President Donald Trump for his latest attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci.
"Fauci is not to blame for any of this. Trump is, period," said Cuomo. "And now that the reality is sinking in to blue and red, to left, right, and reasonable, Trump is doing what he always does: trying to shift blame to someone else. And we must reject efforts to shift stink onto the one man we can trust."
"Now, in these White House attacks, we see their principles on display as well, don't we?" said Cuomo. "Eat your own, lie about Fauci, deny your role, and defy the mandate of leadership that we gave you. And how about using an unnamed official to smear the only credible voice they have on this voice. Where are the worries about anonymous sources now, Mr. President? This is making America great again? You pardon a convicted liar and lie about a man with a conviction to fight a pandemic, which you apparently lack."
CNN
CNN host buries Trump for promoting elderly game show host’s COVID conspiracy
CNN's John Berman on Monday buried President Donald Trump for promoting the medical advice of a former game show host over the advice of doctors when it comes to the novel coronavirus.
The president on Monday morning promoted a tweet from former "Love Connection" host Chuck Woolery that accused both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and doctors in general of deliberately lying about the pandemic to harm Trump's re-election bid.
Breaking Banner
Damning CNN supercut shows how Trump has been ‘wrong about every aspect of the pandemic’
President Donald Trump's allies have been circulating an opposition research file on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for getting some things wrong in the past when talking about the novel coronavirus.
However, the president has gotten vastly more wrong about the pandemic -- and CNN on Monday showed the receipts.