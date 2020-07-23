‘Not good news for the president in these polls’: Fox News breaks down how Trump is losing reelection

Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday broke down how the latest polls from the network lack any good news for President Donald Trump.
“We’re giving you the first look tonight at new Fox polls for several battleground states,” Baier said.
“Not good news for the president in these polls,” he noted.
In Pennslyvania, Trump was only receiving support for 39% of voters, while former Vice President Joe Biden was polling at 50%. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016.
“The president has lost 3 points since April,” Baier noted.
In Michigan, Biden is polling at 49% while Trump is polling at 40%. Trump also carried Michigan in 2016.
Biden is up 51% to 39% in Minnesota, a state Hillary Clinton narrowly carried in 2016.
