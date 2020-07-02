Novak Djokovic, his wife test negative for coronavirus
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who last week both tested positive for coronavirus following his exhibition tournament in the Balkans, have now tested negative, his press service said Thursday.
Neither the 33-year-old player or his partner felt any symptoms, the statement said.
The couple had been self isolating since returning to Belgrade from Zadar in Croatia, the town which hosted the second leg of Djokovic’s ill-fated Adria Tour.
Four players — Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki — tested positive for the virus after the event which saw little social distancing and packed stands.
The world number one’s coach Goran Ivanisevic also contracted COVID-19.
Players had embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub during the week of the first leg played in Belgrade.
Djokovic was widely criticised for hosting the tournament.
The Serbian star issued an apology, saying he was “so deeply sorry” that the tournament “caused harm”.
On Wednesday, the player donated more than 40,000 euros ($45,000) to Serbian town Novi Pazar which has been badly affected by the pandemic.
Serbia, with a population of about seven million people, has registered nearly 15,000 coronavirus infections and 281 deaths.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Group testing for coronavirus – called pooled testing – could be the fastest and cheapest way to increase screening nationwide
Hopes for a summertime reprieve from COVID-19 have been dashed as cases surged in June. As infections rise, so does the need for testing.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently announced that health officials are considering pooled testing for COVID-19 in response to the recent surge.
Breaking Banner
Alabama college students threw ‘COVID parties’ — and offered cash prizes to see who’d get sick first
Several Alabama college students continued attending parties despite knowing they'd been infected with coronavirus.
The students were aware they had tested positive for COVID-19, but officials confirmed rumors about college students attending parties around Tuscaloosa for the past few weeks as coronavirus as the number of cases continued to climb in the state, reported WBMA-TV.
"We had seen over the last few weeks parties going on in the county, or throughout the city and county in several locations where students or kids would come in with known positives," said fire chief Randy Smith. "We thought that was kind of a rumor at first [but] we did some additional research [and] not only did the doctor's offices help confirm it, but the state confirmed they also had the same information."
COVID-19
More than 300 children in Texas day cares have caught COVID-19, and the numbers are rising
Nationwide, coronavirus transmission rates among children have appeared to be low, partly explaining the push to reopen schools. But Texas day cares are seeing cases increase quickly.
Although COVID-19 transmission rates nationwide among children have appeared to remain relatively low, more than 300 children at Texas child care centers have tested positive, and the numbers are rising quickly.
As of Tuesday, there were 950 reported positive cases of COVID-19 — 307 children and 643 staff members — at 668 child care locations. Statewide, 12,207 licensed child care operations are open, and total reported coronavirus cases have risen from 59 cases in mid-May and 576 on June 23.