Now Georgia’s GOP governor is suing Atlanta’s mayor to stop any coronavirus mask mandates
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, for moving ahead with a citywide face mask requirement amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Kemp had issued an executive order nullifying mask requirements at the municipal level. However, Bottoms refused to back down, daring the governor to take her to court over public health.
BREAKING: Governor Kemp has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council following her efforts to require face masks in public places during the pandemic. Here are a couple pages of the 124 page complaint. pic.twitter.com/sT26IayeNZ
Kemp's office writes: “This lawsuit is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times. These men and women are doing their very best to put food on the table for their families while local
elected officials shutter businesses and undermine economic growth. Just like sending in the Georgia National Guard to protect those living in our capital city from crime and violence, I refuse to sit back and watch as disastrous policies threaten the lives and livelihoods of
our citizens. We will fight to stop these reckless actions and put people over pandemic politics.” – Governor Kemp
