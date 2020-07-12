NRA slammed for saying AR-15 rifles are just ‘an everyday gun for everyday citizens’
The debate over firearms in America heated up over the weekend as AR-15 trended nationwide on Twitter.
The discussion followed a tweet by the National Rifle Association praising firearms platform, which are widely referred to as assault rifles.
“The AR-15 is the modern day musket,” the NRA tweeted. “An everyday gun for everyday citizens.”
David Hogg, who co-founded “A March for Our Lives” after surviving a mass shooting at his high school in Parkland, Florida was one of man people who slammed the NRA.
6 minutes 20 seconds Is all it took for the shooter at my high school to fire over 100 rounds from his AR-15 to shoot 34 people.
In that same amount of time even the most trained person would have only been able to fire 18 rounds with a musket.
Modern day musket my ass https://t.co/ED2Tyxxdrc
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 12, 2020
Here’s some of what others were saying about the NRA:
The AR-15 is the modern weapon of choice for mass murders. It was used to kill my daughter and 16 others in school in 6 minutes. An everyday gun for those who want to kill as many as possible.
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 12, 2020
A little early in the summer for you guys to start with the Back to School ads.
— Ryan Searles (@Scumdogg) July 12, 2020
Look I get it. I was a crack shot with my M-16A2 service rifle. Expert badge. I could split a man in half 9 times out of 10 from 500 meters.
Unlike all you @NRA punks I can actually fire an AR-15 with deadly precision. That’s also why I know, no civilian needs 1 or should own 1. pic.twitter.com/ZeF0ZgnKUu
— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) July 12, 2020
Yep. Aircraft carriers are just modern day canoes.
— wear a damn mask (@MadGaryWI) July 12, 2020
A "musket," by definition, is not a "rifle."
Muskets also fire exactly one round before you have to reload them, a process that usually involved black powder, a wad of cotton, and a round bullet.
They don't have 30-round magazines firing rifled full metal jacket rounds.
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) July 12, 2020
My niece should turn 17 this Monday. Thanks to your AR-15, she is forever 14. @nra, your day of reckoning is coming. @fred_guttenberg
— Abbie Guttenberg Youkilis (@AbbieYoukilis) July 12, 2020
you are insane
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 12, 2020
The AR-15 is the most advanced penis replacement system on the market. pic.twitter.com/Hqa9vpc1xC
— Christopher A Blaine (@CBlaine72) July 12, 2020
The max amount of rounds a musket can fire in one min is about 4, depending on the shooter. An AR-15 can fire 4 rounds a SECOND and was designed to kill as many people as possible. I am not against guns but this is a shitty take and a shitty comparison. https://t.co/f4FEVSAenT
— Danny Trevino (@danieldtrev) July 12, 2020
If you truly believe that an AR-15 should be easier to get than an abortion, you’re not as pro-life as you pretend to be.
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 13, 2020
do you have any idea just how unhinged you sound
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 12, 2020
If only these babies had lived.
They might have agreed with you.
But they didn't. They died.
They don't agree.
No one does.
Now stop talking. pic.twitter.com/3Bdayb8grA
— My 'Get Your Ass In Mask' Gay Nerves (@CornerView1) July 11, 2020
MUSKET: The quickest it could be reloaded was 20 seconds.
AR-15: In 20 seconds, using an AR-15, Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas mass-shooter, shot 180 bullets into a crowd. https://t.co/2qC46fD0rs
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 12, 2020