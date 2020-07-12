Quantcast
NRA slammed for saying AR-15 rifles are just ‘an everyday gun for everyday citizens’

1 min ago

The debate over firearms in America heated up over the weekend as AR-15 trended nationwide on Twitter.

The discussion followed a tweet by the National Rifle Association praising firearms platform, which are widely referred to as assault rifles.

“The AR-15 is the modern day musket,” the NRA tweeted. “An everyday gun for everyday citizens.”

David Hogg, who co-founded “A March for Our Lives” after surviving a mass shooting at his high school in Parkland, Florida was one of man people who slammed the NRA.

Here’s some of what others were saying about the NRA:

