NYT reports on the hilarious saga of Trump not throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump invited himself to Yankee Stadium to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, and it did not go well for him, according to a new report in The New York Times.

“An hour before Dr. Anthony S. Fauci threw the first pitch at the season opener between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals, President Trump stood on the briefing room stage at the White House and declared that he, too, had been invited to throw out his own opening pitch,” the newspaper reported.

“There was one problem: Mr. Trump had not actually been invited on that day by the Yankees, according to one person with knowledge of Mr. Trump’s schedule. His announcement surprised both Yankees officials and the White House staff,” The Times explained. “But Mr. Trump had been so annoyed by Dr. Fauci’s turn in the limelight, an official familiar with his reaction said, that he had directed his aides to call Yankees officials and make good on a longtime standing offer from Mr. Levine to throw out an opening pitch. But no date was ever finalized.”

White House aides apparently scrambled to deal with the situation, but Trump canceled.


Tennessee's GOP governor defies Dr Birx's pleas to shutter bars: 'That's not a plan for us now'

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) is brushing off pleas from coronavirus task force official Dr. Deborah Birx to close bars throughout his state.

"Birx recommended in a private meeting with Lee and other officials and during a press conference that the state close down all bars and indoor dining," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "'Beyond the regions that currently have restrictions, that’s not a plan for us now,' Lee said moments after Birx spoke at the conference. 'I've said from the very beginning of this pandemic that there’s nothing off the table. I've also said that we are not going to close the economy back down, and we are not going to. But I appreciate their recommendations and we take them seriously.'"

10,000 children are dying each month due to coronavirus pandemic: United Nations

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government shutdowns have devastating food security across the globe, according to a new report.

"All around the world, the coronavirus and its restrictions are pushing already hungry communities over the edge, cutting off meager farms from markets and isolating villages from food and medical aid. Virus-linked hunger is leading to the deaths of 10,000 more children a month over the first year of the pandemic, according to an urgent call to action from the United Nations shared with The Associated Press ahead of its publication in the Lancet medical journal," the AP reported Monday.

