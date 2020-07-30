Quantcast
Connect with us

Obama rages about Trump inflaming ‘nativist, racist, sexist’ fears: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that former President Barack Obama unloaded on President Donald Trump in private with party donors.

“At fund-raising events where he has pulled in more than $24 million for Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s campaign in the past two months, former President Barack Obama has privately unleashed on President Trump to party donors, bringing up past accusations of Mr. Trump’s ‘assaulting women’ and warning of his efforts to push ‘nativist, racist, sexist’ fears and resentments,” reported Shane Goldmacher and Glenn Thrush.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With less than 100 days until the presidential election, Mr. Obama has laid out the stakes of 2020 in forceful fashion,” continued the report. “He has urged support for Mr. Biden, his former vice president, while worrying about the state of American democracy itself, even making an oblique reference to Nazi Germany, according to notes made from recordings of Mr. Obama’s remarks, donors and others who have been on the calls.”

“It’s just glued to Fox News and Breitbart and Limbaugh and just this conservative echo chamber — and so, they’re going to turn out to vote,” said Obama. “What he has unleashed and what he continues to try to tap into is the fears and anger and resentment of people who, in some cases, really are having a tough time and have seen their prospects, or communities where they left, declining. And Trump tries to tap into that and redirect in nativist, racist, sexist ways.”

Obama has publicly been more careful about direct criticism of his successor, often avoiding mentioning him by name even when making indirect criticisms.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘We will not delay the election’: GOP senator rebukes Trump for trying to derail November vote

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming on Thursday knocked down President Donald Trump's proposal to "delay" the November election because of the coronavirus.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney asked Barrasso about the president's tweet suggesting that the election be delayed.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

Continue Reading

2020 Election

FLASHBACK: Conservatives attacked Joe Biden for predicting Trump would try to delay the 2020 election

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden this past April predicted that President Donald Trump would try to delay the 2020 election in order to avoid a humiliating loss -- and now the president has proven Biden's prediction to be very prescient.

Trump on Thursday floated delaying the 2020 election until the end of the novel coronavirus pandemic so that Americans could "properly, securely and safely vote."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Experts denounce Trump’s ‘dangerous’ call to ‘delay the election’

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's Thursday morning tweet calling for a delay in the November 2020 presidential election drew immediate concern and outrage from leading experts.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history," the president tweeted, after railing against the proven safe practice. "It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Legally, experts say, Trump has no authority to delay an election. Here's Quinta Jurecic, the managing editor of Lawfare:

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image