Obama unloads on Trump at John Lewis funeral — without even mentioning his name

Published

13 mins ago

on

Former President Barack Obama celebrated the life and activism of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Thursday, taking a shot at Republicans and attacks on American democracy.

“He knew that progress was fragile,” Obama said. “That we have to be vigilant against the darker currents of this nation’s history and of our own history with the whirlpools of violence and hatred and despair that can always rise again.

“Bull Connor may be gone but today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of black Americans,” Obama continued. “George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use teargas and batons against peaceful demonstrators.”

The audience broke out into applause.

“We may no longer have to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar in order to cast a ballot, but even as we sit here there are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restricted I.D. laws and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision even undermining the postal service in the run-up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick,” he said.

He noted that he knew it was a celebration of Lewis’ life, but that Lewis devoted his whole life fighting the attacks on democracy that Americans are suffering from today.

He went on saying that as long as we have breath in our bodies, we should follow his cause. He celebrated the Voting Rights Act and noted the many states that have purposefully tried to disenfranchise voters, particularly voters of color.

“John spent his life defending the attacks on democracy we witness circulating right now. If we want our children to grow up in a democracy … to be a part of tolerant inclusive America, we‘re going to have to be more like John,” he said.

“That’s where real courage comes from. Not from turning on each other, but by turning towards one another. Not by sowing hatred and division, but by spreading love and truth. Not by avoiding our responsibilities … but by embracing those responsibilities with joy,” he said. “Someday, when we do finish that long journey towards freedom, when we do form a more perfect union…John Lewis will be a Founding Father of that fuller, fairer, better America.”

See the video below:


Trump calls reporters to the White House for surprise event as Obama delivers eulogy for John Lewis

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday called reporters into the White House for an event with the family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

The press availability, which was not previously on the president's schedule, coincided with former President Barack Obama delivering an eulogy at the funeral service of John Lewis.

https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1288883061745160192

https://twitter.com/PaulaReidCBS/status/1288893817064755200

Some political observers viewed Trump's actions as as an attempt to “one-up” Obama or distract from his speech.

https://twitter.com/jiveDurkey/status/1288896225509552128

Florida hits another death record as coronavirus surge continues

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Florida registered a record 253 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, setting a grim new high for the third day in a row as the state closes down some COVID-19 test centers due to a looming tropical storm.

The state's daily toll has leapt over the last week, bringing the overall deaths to 6,586, according to the Florida department of health.

As the pandemic wreaks havoc, the state is readying for Tropical Storm Isaias, which is approaching with sustained winds of 95 kilometers (59 miles) an hour and stronger gusts.

Isaias caused floods on Wednesday night in Puerto Rico, and its tracking path remains uncertain, forecasters say.

