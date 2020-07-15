Oklahoma governor tests positive for COVID-19 weeks after attending Trump’s Tulsa rally

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa.

According to The Associated Press, Stitt has quarantined himself at home to prevent further spread.

“The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself,” the AP noted.

