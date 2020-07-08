Quantcast
One-third of Americans couldn’t pay their rent or mortgages this month

1 min ago

On July 1, 32 percent of Americans weren’t able to pay their mortgage, CNBC cited a survey from Apartment List.

The high unemployment rate has turned into people being unable to afford to pay their bills anymore, and the stimulus checks seem to be gone.

“About 19 percent of Americans made no housing payment at all during the first week of the month, and 13 percent paid only a portion of their rent or mortgage,” said the report.

To make matters worse, it’s the fourth month in a row of record-high numbers of Americans who couldn’t pay their housing bills on time or in full. It was 30 percent in June and 31 percent in May.

The survey explained that low-income families and younger people were the ones more likely to miss payments.

Read the full report from CNBC.


Kayleigh McEnany: When Trump said he wanted to ‘cut off’ school funding he meant he wants to increase it

16 mins ago

July 8, 2020

During the Wednesday White House press briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued that President Donald Trump believes that the reason students must return to school regardless of the risk of COVID-19 killing their families, teachers, and administration, is because children need the lunches in schools.

Schools should not follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines because some students depend on those lunches and can't bring food from home, she told the press.

The problem with the claim from the White House, however, is that those are the very programs they tried to cut from the budget.

Physician can’t figure out why Trump is being ‘triggered’ by the idea of schools opening a windows to avoid COVID in class

35 mins ago

July 8, 2020

It was announced Wednesday that the White House would prefer schools don't consult the Center for Disease Control when deciding when and how to reopen.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace asked Dr. Vin Gupta how schools could possibly open safely, gather indoors, or even eat together in the cafeteria.

"Tthe short answer is 'no,'" said Dr. Gupta. "I do not recommend that at all. I love what Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) and Bill de Blasio have said. They've said, indoor dining, we're done with it. Outdoor dining is okay because indoor transmission is 20 times higher in certain cases if you're dining close by -- because we think that that's maybe there's 'airborne transmission.' I hate that term, it's confusing, but small droplets potentially from somebody infected with COVID-19 might persist in the air for hours over long distances."

Bill Barr is begging Trump not to commute Roger Stone’s sentence — or there will be a ‘mutiny’ at the Justice Department

1 hour ago

July 8, 2020

According to a report from Vanity Fair on Wednesday, President Donald Trump wants to commute Roger Stone's sentence before he must report to prison on July 14.

Stone, who has long been pals with Trump, was convicted on seven counts and sentenced to over three years in prison (40 Months) after witness tampering, lying to investigators, and a slew of other things.

Attorney General Bill Barr "has told Trump not to do it, and if he does, there will be a mutiny at DOJ," Vanity Fair cited a source briefed on the internal debates.

