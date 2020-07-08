One-third of Americans couldn’t pay their rent or mortgages this month

On July 1, 32 percent of Americans weren’t able to pay their mortgage, CNBC cited a survey from Apartment List.

The high unemployment rate has turned into people being unable to afford to pay their bills anymore, and the stimulus checks seem to be gone.

“About 19 percent of Americans made no housing payment at all during the first week of the month, and 13 percent paid only a portion of their rent or mortgage,” said the report.

To make matters worse, it’s the fourth month in a row of record-high numbers of Americans who couldn’t pay their housing bills on time or in full. It was 30 percent in June and 31 percent in May.

The survey explained that low-income families and younger people were the ones more likely to miss payments.

Read the full report from CNBC.