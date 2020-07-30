Quantcast
‘Murder or suicide’: Trump faces immediate backlash for Tulsa rally after Herman Cain dies of COVID

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump felt immediate backlash on Thursday after a former Republican presidential candidate who attended his Tulsa campaign rally died from COVID-19.

Representatives for Herman Cain confirmed that the 74-year-old former GOP candidate died this week from complications due to COVID-19. Cain was thought to have contracted the disease while attending Trump’s recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Twitter users swiftly blamed the president for Cain’s death.

“Herman Cain’s death has gotta be on Trump’s hands, right?” one person asked.

“There is no way to spin this,” Dave Zirin noted.

“Basically, Donald Trump killed Herman Cain,” Roland Scahill lamented.

Read some of the responses to Cain’s death below.

