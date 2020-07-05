Quantcast
Connect with us

Oregon cop accused of flashing ‘white power’ sign at anti-Black Lives Matters protesters

Published

6 mins ago

on

Video captured at a protest in Salem, Oregon over the weekend shows an officer interacting with anti-Black Lives Matters protesters, who were identified as members of the Proud Boys group.

A clip shared on social media on Saturday appears to show an officer flashing what many said was a “white power” hand signal at one of the protesters. The protester then touches the officer’s shoulder in as friendly gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Salem Police Department responded on Twitter by noting that the officer was a member of the Oregon State Police.

Others reacted by calling on the officer to be named and fired. The Oregon State Police had not responded to the incident at the time of publication.

Watch the video and read some of the reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Activism

Oregon cop accused of flashing ‘white power’ sign at anti-Black Lives Matters protesters

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Video captured at a protest in Salem, Oregon over the weekend shows an officer interacting with anti-Black Lives Matters protesters, who were identified as members of the Proud Boys group.

A clip shared on social media on Saturday appears to show an officer flashing what many said was a "white power" hand signal at one of the protesters. The protester then touches the officer's shoulder in as friendly gesture.

The Salem Police Department responded on Twitter by noting that the officer was a member of the Oregon State Police.

Continue Reading

Activism

Black family says white woman called police over dispute about their right to build a patio

Published

5 days ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

A woman in Montclair, New Jersey was caught on video reporting a Black family to police after disputing their right to build a patio on their own property.

Video of the incident was shared on social media. In the video, the woman claims a resident of the home assaulted her when she encroached on the property.

please never try to tell me racism isn’t alive and well in Montclair, NJ. pic.twitter.com/4ZneDqkztF

— sophia. (@sophialavergne) June 30, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Man in Nazi stormtrooper garb assaults Black Lives Matter protester while deputies do nothing

Published

5 days ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

A man in Norco, California was seen assaulting a Black Live Matter activist at a recent protest while Riverside County deputies appeared to do nothing.

A video of the incident circulated on social media on Monday.

"My friend was at a PEACEFUL #BLM protest when THIS MAN decided to not only disturb the peace but also ASSAULT my friend who was recording yet NO ONE ARRESTED HIM!!!!" Maria Tarin wrote on Twitter.

The video begins with a man, who is wearing a Trump 2020 hat, call the photographer a "little bitch."

A second man comes into frame wearing a white shirt with a Nazi "SS" logo.

Continue Reading
 
 