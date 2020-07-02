Oregon cops refused to wear masks in coffee shop — and went on profane tirade when confronted: report

Security camera footage in an Oregon coffee shop shows a group of Oregon State Police officers refusing to wear face masks, and the shop’s manager claims one of them went off on a profane rant against Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown when confronted.
The Oregonian reports that Travis Boss, the assistant manager at the coffee shop, claims that he politely asked the officers to wear masks before entering his store, and he cited Gov. Kate Brown’s recent statewide face mask mandate.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Governor Brown has no authority to take our civil liberties,” one state trooper said, according to Boss. “We aren’t going to wear masks… f*ck Kate Brown.”
Capt. Timothy Fox, spokesman for the Oregon State Police, said after learning of the incident that the officer who allegedly went on a tirade about face masks has been placed on administrative leave and is under formal investigation.
“OSP is early in the investigation, but if found to be true, we are thoroughly disappointed and expect our troopers to follow the governor’s executive orders and be examples in the community,” Fox said.
Watch security camera footage of the officers below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Partygoers who are refusing to cooperate with contact tracers could face a subpoena after eight people were sickened at a large New York gathering.
Health workers have been trying to speak with some of those who tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a party last month in Rockland County, reported NBC News.
“Many do not answer their cellphones and do not call back,” said county health commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert. “My staff has been told that a person does not wish to, or have to, speak to my disease investigators.”
Two men were arrested earlier this month by Hawaii's Department of the Attorney General Investigations Division for violating the state’s current mandatory traveler quarantine. According to Honolulu Civil Beat, one of the men is 61-year-old Michael J. “Kilomana” Danner, who is a GOP candidate for the state House of Representatives.
Danner was first arrested on June 18 by deputy sheriffs from the Department of Public Safety at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for “refusing to complete” the mandatory travel form and the order for self-quarantine.
President Donald Trump revealed during a Fox Business interview Wednesday that he does agree that people should wear masks. It's a thought that he has rejected for the past six months of the spread of COVID-19, the co-hosts of "The View" noted on Thursday morning.
But it was conservative host Meghan McCain who claimed that the train is leaving the station and Republicans better get on it and stop hiding from reporters.
Co-host Sunny Hostin said that even Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (WI) promoted wearing masks. It has become political among Fox News viewers and conservatives to wear a mask.