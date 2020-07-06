Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91
Ennio Morricone, one of the world’s best-known and most prolific film composers, died in Rome on Monday at the age of 91.
He composed the music for about 500 films, including his old childhood friend Sergio Leone’s 1966 spaghetti western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” for which he won an Oscar in 2016.
Morricone died in hospital where he was being treated for a fractured femur following a fall, according to a statement from a lawyer and family friend.
A statement issued by lawyer and family friend Giorgio Assuma said Morricone “passed away in the early hours of July 6 with the comfort of his faith”.
He remained “fully lucid and with great dignity right until the end,” the statement said.
– ‘Adieu maestro’ –
Tributes began pouring in for the maestro soon after his death was announced.
“We will remember forever and with infinite gratitude the artistic genius of maestro Ennio Morricone,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.
“He made us dream, he moved us and made us think, writing unforgettable notes that will remain forever in the history of music and cinema,” he said on Twitter.
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote in a tweet: “Adieu maestro, and thank you for the emotions you gave us.”
Gilles Jacob, the former head of the Cannes film festival, described him as the “emperor” of film music.
Born on November 10, 1928, Morricone began composing at the tender age of six, and at just 10 he enrolled in a trumpet school at prestigious Saint-Cecilia conservatory in Rome.
His film career began in 1961, when he was 33, with a collaboration with director Luciano Salce in “Mission Ultra-secrete” before going to gain fame with the score for “A Fistful of Dollars” starring Clint Eastwood in 1964.
Before winning the Oscar for best film score in 2016, the Rome-born son of a trumpeter had been nominated no fewer than five times before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — embarrassed that such a talent had not been recognised sooner — presented him with a lifetime achievement award in 2007.
Morricone’s previous nominations were for “Days of Heaven” (1978), “The Mission” (1986), “The Untouchables” (1987), “Bugsy” (1991) and “Malena” (2000).
Although he is most closely associated in the public mind with Leone’s westerns starring Eastwood, Morricone’s composition for Roland Joffe’s Jesuit drama “The Mission” is considered by many critics to be his cinematic masterpiece, an epic and eclectic reflection of South America’s musical melting pot.
He also worked with some of cinema’s most filmmakers — after his collaboration with Leone, he worked with Italian screen legends Federico Fellini and Pier Paolo Pasolini and later with the likes of Pedro Almodovar, Bernardo Bertolucci, Brian De Palma and Oliver Stone.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump attacks NASCAR for banning Confederate flag — and demands Bubba Wallace apologize for supposed noose ‘hoax’
President Donald Trump on Monday attacked NASCAR for banning displays of Confederate flags on its vehicles, and then demanded that driver Bubba Wallace apologize for being upset about what appeared to be a noose placed in his garage.
"Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?" the president wrote on Twitter. "That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!"
The FBI last month determined that the noose found in Wallace's garage was actually a garage door pull that was not placed there as part of a deliberate attempt at racial intimidation.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign is a ‘traveling coronavirus roadshow’ that is spreading disease across the US: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Monday marveled at how President Donald Trump keeps staging campaign rallies even as more and more members of his inner circle get infected with the novel coronavirus.
During a panel discussion with Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr. Ashish Jha and CNN's Dana Bash, Berman noted that Trump's campaign is scheduling a rally in New Hampshire next weekend, even though the administration's own guidelines are warning against large gatherings in enclosed spaces where social distancing is impossible.
2020 Election
Republicans are ‘clutching their pearls’ watching Trump unfurl his new strategy: MSNBC’s Willie Geist
On Monday's "Morning Joe," an extended rant about Donald Trump's divisive 4th of July weekend speeches by contributor John Heilemann led co-host Willie Geist to point out that the president ramping up of racist rhetoric has some GOP lawmakers fearful about the position he is putting them in.
Regarding the two speeches -- one at Mt. Rushmore and one at the White House -- Heilemann said that the president is misreading the mood of the country.
"Willie, the president's racism has been clear for a very long time, clear to New Yorkers who remember as far back as Central Park Five and anybody that paid attention to him throughout the administration," the political analyst explained. 'The list of his racist views and sympathies and expressions, the way he courted white nationalists, white grievance, white supremacy and espoused the values of white supremacy have been a hallmark of his career before politics -- none of that is surprising."