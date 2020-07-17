Quantcast
'Panic is gripping the Senate races': Trump's crumbling poll numbers threaten GOP control of Congress

Writing in the Los Angeles Times this Friday, Janet Hook says that President Trump’s crumbling support is bad news for the Republican-controlled Senate, and they give Democrats a new opening to win back the presidency as well as Congress.

“Democrats now threaten Republican Senate incumbents in Georgia, Iowa and Montana — states that had seemed reliably red — in addition to Colorado and Arizona, where Democrats have had the advantage for months, and Maine, where GOP Sen. Susan Collins is facing the toughest election in her long career,” Hook writes.

In addition to new finance reports showing Democratic Senate challengers out-raising their opponents, Republicans have to contend with a president who keeps alienating voters with his response to the coronavirus health crisis.

“Panic is gripping the Senate races,” said Rob Stutzman, a California Republican political strategist who is a vocal Trump critic. “A lot of candidates are in a really, really tough spot.”

Read Hook’s full piece over at The Los Angeles Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Hospitals are suddenly short of young doctors — because of Trump

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

As hospitals across the United States brace for a difficult six months — with the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic still raging and concerns about a second wave in the fall — some are acutely short-staffed because of an ill-timed change to immigration policy and its inconsistent implementation.

A proclamation issued by President Donald Trump on June 22, barring the entry of most immigrants on work visas, came right as hospitals were expecting a new class of medical residents. Hundreds of young doctors were unable to start their residencies on time.

McConnell has 'given up' on Trump's re-election and is making plans to handcuff Biden: columnist

In a column for the Washington Post, longtime political observer Paul Waldman pondered the fact that Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both know that the economy is headed for another collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic unless Congress comes up with another stimulus package -- and yet they seem in no hurry to avert the fall.

Viewing their intransigence, Waldman admits it "seems like a crazy question to ask, they face an electoral catastrophe that might be mitigated by easing America’s economic pain," but they seem more interested in small political victories rather trying to stop the inevitable downward spiral if they don't step in and agree to another massive bail-out.

