Paris show relives Pompeii’s final horrifying hours
It is the most explosive Paris exhibition of the summer — Mount Vesuvius erupting several times a day in a new immersive 3D show which opens Wednesday in the Grand Palais.
“Pompeii” recreates daily life in 79 AD (CE) in the hours before the volcano poured death and destruction down on the city and its 40,000 inhabitants.
A street and some of the sumptuous villas and temples of what was one of the richest cities in the Roman empire have been brought back to life by the exhibition, which the organizers describe as a “time machine”.
Among the 3D recreations of Roman mansions such as the House of Leda with their startling mosaics and frescos, are some of the “extraordinary finds” recently unearthed by archaeologists from the remains of the city near modern Naples.
And every 15 minutes, the mountain overlooking the city begins to growl, before eventually erupting with a mushroom atomic cloud of volcanic dust, rocks and lava.
– Witch’s chest –
Archaeologists used drones to film the site as well as laser cartography, infrared cameras and photogrammetry, which allows accurate measurements to be taken from photographs, to bring the scene to life.
The show — which runs until September 27 — was delayed by the coronavirus lockdown, meaning the treasures, rarely seen outside Italy, had to be locked away for safekeeping by French authorities.
Among them are a statue of the Livia, the wife of the first Roman emperor, Augustus, which still has traces of her blonde hair and her purplish red dress and a fresco of Venus, the goddess of love, on a ship’s bow drawn by four elephants.
Massimo Osanna, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, said one of the most unusual exhibits is a chest of 100 tiny amulets in glass, ivory and amethyst used by a “witch to protect her clients from the evil eye”.
“We wanted to chose iconic and representative objects” to illustrate the richness of life in the city, he said, which was frozen in time by the speed of the eruption and its pyroclastic storm of lava and ash.
Bodies were buried where they fell, engulfed by the searing hot clouds of ash.
The virtual reconstruction of the city “is not at all a Disneyland version,” Osanna told AFP.
“What we have shown in 3D corresponds exactly with our scientific research,” he said.
The show also includes some of the plaster casts made of people and animals caught in their death agony.
As digging continues, nearly a third of the ancient city has yet to be uncovered by archaeologists.
© 2020 AFP
Harvey Weinstein victims to receive $19 million payout
Women who suffered sexual misconduct and workplace harassment by convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein are set to receive almost $19 million as part of a class action lawsuit, New York's attorney general announced Tuesday.
The payments, which need to be approved by two courts, are the result of a lawsuit brought against the ex-movie mogul -- currently serving 23 years in prison -- and his former film studio The Weinstein Company.
"Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, discrimination, and gender-based discrimination these survivors are finally receiving some justice," Letitia James said in a statement.
2020 Election
‘What changed my mind? 120,000 deaths’: Ex-Trump voters say his handling of COVID-19 finally broke them
The New York Times has profiled several people who supported President Donald Trump in 2016 but who now say they will not back him in 2020.
Although many of these voters cited myriad reasons for their disaffection with the president, one common theme that popped up was his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19
Germany assumes EU presidency as Merkel pushes for massive bloc-wide recovery plan
Germany takes over the European Union's six-month presidency Wednesday, with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel staking her legacy on a massive economic recovery plan to help the bloc cope with the coronavirus fallout.
Merkel's last major role on the international stage comes as the 27-member club faces its deepest recession since World War II, triggered by a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people globally.
The crisis has galvanised Europe's most powerful leader who, with just over a year left in her final term, has ditched her usual wait-and-see approach to call for "extraordinary measures" to weather the storm.