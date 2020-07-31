Pastor tests positive for coronavirus one week after attending round table event with Trump

About a week after a Tennessee pastor attended a round table event at the White House, he was diagnosed with COVID-19, WVLT reports.
Pastor Perry Cleek of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church began feeling symptoms almost a week after the event.
“It started with a really severe cough that lasted two or three days but it’s mostly gone,” Cleek said, adding that he never came into close proximity of President Trump.
“Before we were even allowed in we were tested,” Cleek said. “And at that time I tested negative.”
“It is a serious illness…and it is very contagious,” Cleek, who is currently under quarantine, said.
Cleek initially gained national attention when his church donated $1,000 to every Jonesborough Department of Public Safety employee who was battling COVID-19.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.