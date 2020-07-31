Quantcast
Pastor tests positive for coronavirus one week after attending round table event with Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

About a week after a Tennessee pastor attended a round table event at the White House, he was diagnosed with COVID-19, WVLT reports.

Pastor Perry Cleek of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church began feeling symptoms almost a week after the event.

“It started with a really severe cough that lasted two or three days but it’s mostly gone,” Cleek said, adding that he never came into close proximity of President Trump.

“Before we were even allowed in we were tested,” Cleek said. “And at that time I tested negative.”

“It is a serious illness…and it is very contagious,” Cleek, who is currently under quarantine, said.

Cleek initially gained national attention when his church donated $1,000 to every Jonesborough Department of Public Safety employee who was battling COVID-19.


Noam Chomsky: We are racing madly towards total catastrophe under the leadership of sociopathic fanatics

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

As the U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 150,000, we spend the hour with world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author Noam Chomsky, who says decades of neoliberal policies that shredded the social safety net and public institutions left the country ill-prepared for a major health crisis. “We should understand the roots of this pandemic,” he says.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hExR8zC9rWE

 

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!Democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman.

New report suggests Trump chose negligent homicide as his pandemic response

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

I felt some pangs of regret after saying Thursday that a third of America would cheer, or shrug, if the other two-thirds were wiped out by Covid-19. My point was that we should vote like our lives depend on it (they do!), but no one likes hearing such ugliness about other Americans. An outraged subscriber alleged I was being “deeply cynical.” “Instead of talking about the work that needs to be done, you are sabotaging us.”

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

As I was thinking this through, Vanity Fair published an investigation by Katherine Eban establishing a timeline of the Trump administration’s pandemic response. In the early stages, the White House task force, led by the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, decided a national approach was best. “Simply working together as a nation on it ‘would have put us in a fundamentally different place,’” said Eban’s source.

2020 Election

Trump is a ‘nightmare’ that refuses to go away: Paul Krugman

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

In his column for the New York Times, economist Paul Krugman said that Donald Trump has proven himself to be the worst kind of executive "who is utterly incompetent yet refuses to step aside," making him a "nightmare" for the entire country -- at least until he can be voted out of office.

According to the Nobel prize laureate, using working in an office as an example, 'Such bosses have the reverse Midas touch — everything they handle turns to crud — but they’ll pull out every stop, violate every norm, to stay in that corner office. And they damage, sometimes destroy, the institutions they’re supposed to lead."

