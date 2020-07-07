Quantcast
Connect with us

Pence aide Katie Miller says she was emotionally unaffected by seeing family separations

Published

40 mins ago

on

Katie Miller, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, says she was sent to the border to see family separations in a bid to make her “more compassionate” — but “it didn’t work,” according to a new book.

This article was originally published at Salon

Miller, the wife of immigration hardliner Stephen Miller and Pence’s press secretary, told MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff that she did not share her colleagues’ and friends’ concerns about the family separation policy at the border when she worked as a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids, I will think about the separations differently,” she told Soboroff for his new book, “Separated.” “I don’t think so. DHS sent me to the border to see the separations myself to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn’t work.”

Soboroff struggled with Miller’s response. The excerpt was first reported by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on her primetime program.

Maddow read, “Jacob responds: ‘It didn’t work? I will never forget what I saw. Seriously. Are you a white nationalist?’ he asked, exasperated.”

“‘No, but I believe if you come to America, you should assimilate,” Miller responded, according to the book. “Why do we need to have ‘Little Havana?'”

Thousands of children were separated from their families at the border. Many of the children were held in detention facilities in dangerous conditions. An Associated Press report last year found that children held at a facility in Texas, for example, did not have sufficient access to food, water or hygienic supplies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General found that children separated from their families suffered acute psychological trauma.

“According to program directors and mental health clinicians, separated children exhibited more fear, feelings of abandonment and post-traumatic stress than did children who were not separated,” the September report said.

Trump caved to pressure and signed an executive order to end the policy in June of 2018, but a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center found that the policy continues to be used.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The welfare of children in our custody is paramount,” Miller told CBS News in 2018. “As we have already said — and the numbers show — separations are rare. While there was a brief increase during zero tolerance as more adults were prosecuted, the numbers have returned to their prior levels.”

The separations were not “rare.” The Trump administration separated more than 5,000 children from their families at the border.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller was appointed as Pence’s spokeswoman last year before he took over the White House coronavirus task force in the spring. She tested positive for the coronavirus in May.

She married Stephen Miller, who has repeatedly pushed white nationalist talking points, in February. The couple is now expecting their first child together.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump was twisted by his ‘sociopath’ father and his own sister thinks he’s a ‘clown’ — according to his niece

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Donald Trump's niece describes the US president as a lying narcissist who was shaped by his domineering father, according to excerpts of her eagerly anticipated memoir carried in US media Tuesday.

Mary Trump's "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" is due out next week amid a legal battle to stop its publication, and is already a best-seller on Amazon.

In it, she accuses Trump of "hubris and willful ignorance" stretching back to his younger days, according to CNN, which has seen a copy.

She writes that Trump developed "twisted behaviors" and saw "cheating as a way of life," according to The New York Times.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Stop getting tested!’ Ohio GOP lawmaker claims COVID-19 tests are ‘dictatorship’ conspiracy

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Ohio state Rep. Nino Vitale (R) on Tuesday encouraged his constituents to "stop getting tested" for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Vitale suggested that the government is using COVID-19 tests to create a "dictatorship."

"Are you tired of living in a dictatorship yet?" Vitale asked. "This is what happens when people go crazy and get tested. STOP GETTING TESTED!"

"It is giving the government an excuse to claim something is happening that is not happening at the magnitude they say it is happening," he continued. "Have you noticed they never talk about deaths anymore, just cases? And they never talk about recoveries. They just keep adding to numbers they have been feeding us from over 3 months ago!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump and Obama have one surprising thing in common — according to new research

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Six months have passed since Donald Trump entered the Oval Office.

His administration remains deeply understaffed. His legislative agenda is stymied. He has been active in issuing executive orders, but many are toothless, others are only in the early stages of undoing Obama policies and some are tied up in the courts. So far, Trump’s leadership has mostly been defined by his rhetoric.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image