Pence involved in minor crash with dump truck while campaigning in Pennsylvania
Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a “minor fender bender” with a dump truck while en route to a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to a White House pool report.Pence, traveling by a Trump campaign bus, did not appear to have been injured in the crash, which occurred at a “very sharp curve” in rural Allegheny County, according to the report.The campaign bus did not have any visible damages, though the dump truck’s driver side was “beat up,” the report said.The vice president then switched into a limousine and kept traveling toward a campaign rally in Greensburg.But tha…
Trump’s call to ‘delay’ the election is a distraction — but it’s also a serious threat
The first thing to understand about Donald Trump's threat to delay the November election — should we call it a public fantasy? — is that it's a distraction, like so many things our president says and does.
This article was originally published at Salon
Around 8:30 Eastern time on Thursday morning, news came down that the U.S. economy saw its worst contraction since the advent of modern economic recordkeeping after World War II, with GDP falling at an annual rate of nearly 33% in the second quarter, 9.5% below where it was the previous quarter. This is a plunge exponentially larger than the fallout from the crash of 2008, and probably the largest since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Fox News host speculates Trump ‘won’t leave the White House’ if he loses: ‘Is he setting up something?’
Fox Business host Neil Cavuto speculated on Thursday that President Donald Trump might refuse to peacefully leave the White House if he loses in November.
After Trump tweeted a suggestion about "delaying" the election, Cavuto asked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) if the president is "setting up something."
"So you don't think he's setting up something if he were to lose," Cavuto asked, "that he's going to claim that it was rigged and he just won't leave the White House -- crazy glue his hands to the Oval Office doors?"
Blackburn answered by accusing Hillary Clinton of refusing to accept the results of the 2016 election.
WATCH: Trump fans line up for Pence rally without masks hours after Herman Cain dies of COVID
President Donald Trump's supporters were seen lining up for a rally in Pennsylvania after the death of Herman Cain.
Cain, who was 74, was thought to have contracted COVID-19 at a presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this summer.
The news, however, did not seem to faze Trump fans who were seen lining up for a Cops for Trump event in Greensburg. The event was expected to be headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.
Video shared by Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter showed a number of attendees without masks. Many of the people appeared to be older and at higher risk for COVID-19.