Pennsylvania Republican whines in 2-page rant about ‘harassment’ and ‘intolerance’ he endures not wearing a mask

In a two-page press release, Pennsylvania Republican state Rep. Russ Diamond complained that he is being persecuted for refusing to wear a mask.

“I feel that I must personally respond to the multiple incidents of harassment and specifically hate and intolerance directed at me that have not necessarily been reported in the press, but are rampant across social media and the internet,” Diamond said in a statement released Wednesday.

He claimed that while people think they’re attacking him, they’re actually “hurting the thousands of unmasked Pennsylvanians who suffer directly from these current demonstrations of harassment.”

As with many states, people refusing to take COVID-19 precautions are being shamed because they could be spreading the virus to others without knowing it.

He claimed that the Department of Health allowed for health exemptions for people with “medical conditions” that prevent them from wearing a mask. Anyone who is struggling to breathe with a mask likely wouldn’t survive the coronavirus. Meanwhile, others are pretending that they have a condition preventing them from wearing a mask. However, those unable to wear a mask have the freedom to stay home and not wear a mask.

He then tried to pretend that not wearing a mask was part of a movement for equality somehow. “In addition, the most vulnerable among us continue to suffer including, unmasked individuals of color, unmasked youth and seniors and unmasked immigrants,” he said, neglecting to fully comprehend that the reason people of color and immigrants are more susceptible to COVID-19 is due to access to affordable healthcare or fear of being deported if contact tracers have access to their information.

“Our children are watching,” Diamond whined. “They are watching what we do, and they are watching how we act. To all unmasked young people, it is okay to be you. It is okay to stand up for your rights and your freedoms. As for me, I have no room in my heart for hatred, and frankly, I do not have time for intolerance. My heart is full with a burning desire to help people, and my time is full with working towards protecting the freedom and liberty of everyone in Pennsylvania from the impact of the governmental overreach in response to COVID-19.”

When posting the letter, Diamond was mocked mercilessly from those asking about supporting the unseatbelted community. Others notified him that stupidity was not a recognized illness.

Read his full hilarious statement below:

Statement on Hateful Comments Toward Unmasked Community pic.twitter.com/uqrqZ7Tt6X — Russ Diamond (@russdiamond) July 29, 2020