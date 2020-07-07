People who support colorblind ideology show less intergroup empathy and are less likely to take action against prejudice
A recent study linked colorblind ideology to inaction against prejudice among university students. Empathy towards out-groups and positive/negative emotions during intergroup interactions partly explained this relationship. These findings were published in the American Journal of Community Psychology.Research suggests that many Americans believe that racism is no longer a problem in the United States. These attitudes, referred to as colorblind racial ideology, deemphasize racial differences and have been linked to reduced concern with racial minorities and greater acceptance of racist behavior…
Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers referenced a ‘noose’ around a Black player’s neck
PHILADELPHIA — Former Penn State basketball player Rasir Bolton revealed publicly Monday that head coach Patrick Chambers referenced a “noose” around Bolton’s neck during a conversation in January 2019.“A noose, symbolic of lynching, defined as one of the most powerful symbols directed at African Americans invoking the history of lynching, slavery and racial terrorism,” Bolton wrote on Twitter. “Due to other interactions with Coach, I knew this was no slip of the tongue.”At the time, neither Chambers nor the university seriously addressed Bolton’s concerns even after he reported the comments.B... (more…)
Jeffrey Epstein accuser says cops ‘ignored’ her 1997 report about Epstein
NEW YORK — An outraged Jeffrey Epstein accuser stepped forward Monday to say authorities “ignored” her in 1997 when she claimed the millionaire lured her to a fake Victoria’s Secret audition and groped her.Speaking through tears, Alicia Arden said she was “terrified” by the encounter with Epstein in her early 20s and tried to do the right thing by reporting it.“I had always thought that when you reported something to the police, they would at least call you back,” Arden said. “I feared that he could be making appointments in other places and abusing other women like he abused me. Despite my ef... (more…)
Sacramento hit with lawsuit over requirement that people stand for national anthem
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The debate over whether people should stand for the playing of the national anthem has now come to Sacramento, courtesy of a federal lawsuit filed against the city by a Las Vegas man who says he is afraid he could be arrested if he refuses to stand for the song at future Sacramento Kings games.Jack Lipeles, who has operated jewelry and car service businesses and has been dubbed the “Jeweler to the Stars” because of his business and social ties to celebrities such as former boxing champ Mike Tyson, filed the suit last week alleging that Sacramento’s city code makes refusing... (more…)