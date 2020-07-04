‘Perhaps the most un-American speech ever delivered by an American president’: Ambassador McFaul

President Donald Trump’s address at Mount Rushmore was blasted as “un-American” by former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

McFaul retweeted a clip of the leader of the free world failing to pronounce the word, “totalitarianism.”

“Trump has no idea what words like fascism and totalitarianism mean,” McFaul, now a professor at Stanford, declared.

“To those who wrote this speech and those senior [White House] officials who approved this speech, shame on you. Perhaps the most un-American speech ever delivered by an American president and on the July 4th weekend no less,” he explained.

