‘Perhaps the most un-American speech ever delivered by an American president’: Ambassador McFaul

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s address at Mount Rushmore was blasted as “un-American” by former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

McFaul retweeted a clip of the leader of the free world failing to pronounce the word, “totalitarianism.”

“Trump has no idea what words like fascism and totalitarianism mean,” McFaul, now a professor at Stanford, declared.

“To those who wrote this speech and those senior [White House] officials who approved this speech, shame on you. Perhaps the most un-American speech ever delivered by an American president and on the July 4th weekend no less,” he explained.

Nevada GOP ridiculed for ‘illiteracy’ after sending out garbled Independence Day message

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

The Nevada Republican Party was ridiculed on Saturday for the Independence Day message the organization sent out.

Veteran Nevada political reporter Jon Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent, tweeted out a screenshot of the email sent by Michael McDonald, the chairman of the state GOP.

Ralston described the email as a "microcosm of NV GOP's incompetence (and illiteracy)" and mocked the party by saying "English is a difficult language to master."

Here is Ralston's thread on the Fourth of July message:

Microcosm of NV GOP's incompetence (and illiteracy) in Chairman @McDonaldNV's Independence Day message, which begins (I kid you not.):

Trump has gone from ‘merely losing’ to ‘flailing’ in one month as he faces a November election wipeout: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

On Saturday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump's campaign is in freefall — and that, despite there still being hypothetical ways former Vice President Joe Biden could snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, the president and his party are in dire straits.

"As recently as one month ago, Donald Trump was merely losing," reported David Siders. "Now he is flailing, trudging into the Independence Day weekend at the nadir of his presidency, trailing by double digits in recent polls and in danger of dragging the Republican Senate down with him."

2020 Election

Trump’s presidency has accelerated the predicted collapse of the Republican Party: columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

Citing the work of a University of a Washington political scientist, the Washington Post's Dana Milbank said Donald Trump and his racist rhetoric has accelerated the decline of the Republican party in a country that is seeing major demographic changes and because white voters are increasingly turned off by it.

As Milbank wrote, four years ago Christopher Parker, who is Black, predicted a Trump candidacy would "do more to advance racial understanding than the election of Barack Obama.”

