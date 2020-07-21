Police seek robber who attacked gas station attendant with screwdriver and punched his co-worker
Police in Bergen County on Monday released a surveillance photo of a man they say attacked a gas station attendant with a screwdriver and punched his co-worker in the face during a robbery.The incident occurred about 10:19 p.m. Friday at Woroco Gas on Maple Avenue in Fair Lawn, according to police Sgt. Brian Metzler.Officers called to the scene on a report of a dispute found three employees, including a 31-year-old man with a cut to his left arm, Metzler said.The victims told officers a man wearing a black shirt and black baseball cap approached the business looking for a gas can. When an empl…
Trump won’t wear a mask unless GOP praises him like he learned to use the ‘big boy toilet’: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Tuesday joked that the only way Republican lawmakers can get President Donald Trump to wear a mask is by praising him like he's a toddler learning to use the toilet.
After reading tweets from various Republicans heaping adulation on Trump for finally encouraging mask wearing, Berman was struck by how infantile they make the president sound.
Progressives demand Democrats reject ‘outright shameful’ GOP plan to raid Social Security
Progressives demanded that Democratic congressional leaders forcefully oppose the Senate GOP's coronavirus stimulus legislation after new reporting Monday revealed the package is likely to include a payroll tax cut, a reduction in enhanced unemployment payments, conditions on school funding, and little aid to state and local governments.
‘Republican rats are slowly abandoning ship’ as Trump looks doomed in November: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative and Never-Trumper Matt Lewis explained that GOP lawmakers are seeing the writing on the wall and are doing all they can to put distance between themselves and Donald Trump as his re-election prospects sink.
Calling them "Republican rats" who are "slowly abandoning" the ship, the conservative columnist said that GOP lawmakers are looking at their own internal polls which indicate there is no advantage in sticking with the president as his bungling of the COVID-19 pandemic has sent his approval numbers into the tank.