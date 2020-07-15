Police video shows officer pulled gun, swore and touched George Floyd multiple times without explanation
MINNEAPOLIS — Body-worn camera footage from former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who is charged in the killing George Floyd, showed that Floyd was given no explanation for why he was being questioned before Lane pointed a gun at him, swore at him, physically touched him multiple times, and forced him out of his vehicle into the street.The courts made footage captured by Lane and former colleague J. Alexander Kueng publicly viewable Wednesday by appointment. Sixty-six spaces were made available at one-hour increments to watch the videos that totaled about an hour and four minutes long…
Ana Navarro rips Ivanka Trump’s Latin food stunt: ‘Dressing in white silk to cook a can of black beans’
CNN contributor Ana Navarro on Wednesday blasted Ivanka Trump for allegedly breaking laws by using her position at the White House to endorse Goya, a maker of Latin foods whose CEO has expressed support for President Donald Trump.
Watchdogs have accused the president's daughter of violating guidelines from the Office of Government Ethics after she promoted the brand on Twitter.
"Here is the problem," Navarro explained during an appearance on CNN. "I believe the CEO of Goya has the right to express his political preference. I believe the Latino consumers, the people who consume beans have all the right to express themselves by boycotting, by supporting or not supporting -- except if you are a senior adviser at the White House, except if you are a member of the administration."
Leaked documents indicate police knew right-wing extremists were the real threat at protests
As protest movements rose across the U.S. in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, President Trump and various right-wing media factions took the unrest that coincided with the protests and used it to create a narrative claiming that it was fueled by left-wing groups such as "antifa."
But as pro-Trump voices spread that message, newly-leaked documents reveal that law enforcement on the ground knew the most urgent threat of violence was coming from a different source, namely far-right extremists seeking to attack the protesters and police.
"Among the steady stream of threats from the far-right were repeated encounters between law enforcement and heavily armed adherents of the so-called boogaloo movement, which welcomes armed confrontation with cops as means to trigger civil war," The Intercept's Ryan Devereaux reports. "With much of the U.S. policing apparatus on the hunt for antifa instigators, those violent aspirations appear to have materialized in a string of targeted attacks in California that left a federal protective services officer and a sheriff’s deputy dead and several other law enforcement officials wounded."
‘The real fiscal cliff’: McConnell drags his feet as 30 million are set to lose unemployment benefits in 10 days
"It's time for the Trump administration and Senate Republicans to get their act together and extend supercharged unemployment benefits. Our whole economy depends on it."
The $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits that more than 30 million laid-off Americans are relying on to endure the coronavirus-induced recession is set to expire in just 10 days without action from Congress—but Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to be in no hurry to negotiate a solution.