Pompeo doesn’t rule out inviting Putin to expanded G7 summit
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday left the door open to President Vladimir Putin attending a US summit but insisted the administration has been firm over Moscow’s activities in Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump “gets to decide if he wants him to come to a summit or not. That’s his decision,” Pompeo told reporters.
“I’ll certainly leave that to him. But I do believe it is absolutely important that we have more frequent engagement with the Russians.”
Trump, who has repeatedly reached out to Putin to build relations, mused last month about inviting him to an expanded summit of the Group of Seven industrial democracies — which kicked out Russia over its takeover of Crimea.
Weeks later, Washington has been in uproar over reports, initially in The New York Times, that Russian intelligence offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to target troops of the US-led coalition in Afghanistan.
Pompeo, while saying he would not discuss the intelligence, said the United States has long voiced concern to Russia.
“The Russians have been selling small arms and put Americans there at risk for 10 years, and we have objected to it,” he said.
“When we see credible information that suggests that the Russians are putting American lives at risk, we’re responding in a way that is serious,” he said.
“Do we warn them, do we talk to them? I think the answer is, of course we do.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Racist slurs Black woman on American Airlines flight — and she’s pulled from plane instead of him
A Black woman says another passenger slurred her before the start of an American Airlines flight, but employees removed her instead of the racist man.
Tarajiah Reed said she was trying to get her fiancé's attention in another section of the plane as they prepared to leave on a connecting flight from Charlotte, and she briefly pulled her mask below her chin when another passenger confronted her, reported WBTV-TV.
“He just began like screaming, ‘scoot back,' ‘get six feet back,' ‘you’re contagious,’ ‘you’re breathing down my neck’ -- yelling really, really loud,” Reed said. “That’s when he preceded to say, 'I don’t care n*gger -- just get back.”
2020 Election
Trump ‘regrets’ taking Jared Kushner’s advice after watching scathing Tucker Carlson monologue: report
President Donald Trump now reportedly "regrets" taking the advice of son-in-law Jared Kushner, and has vowed to not listen to anything else he says on criminal justice reform.
Sources tell Axios's Jonathan Swan that Trump believes Kushner's big sentencing reform bill has been a bust with his base, as it has undercut his image as a "law and order" president.
"No more of Jared's woke sh*t," was how one White House source described the president's attitude to Kushner's advice.
COVID-19
‘Hindsight is 20/20’: Mask-free Myrtle Beach mayor wishes face coverings were mandated a month ago
The mayor of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Wednesday said that she wishes she her city had mandated face masks weeks before COVID-19 cases surged in the state.
During an interview on MSNBC, Mayor Brenda Bethune responded to reports that hundreds of new coronavirus cases have been linked to trips to Myrtle Beach.
Bethune, who was not wearing a mask as she spoke to an MSNBC reporter, said that a mandate is "crucial" for public health.
"You know, hindsight is 20/20," she admitted. "Our hotels opened up about four weeks ago. I wish we had done it then but we didn't have the same issues as we do today. So, we are seeing increases in cases and I think we have to do this [mask order] tomorrow."