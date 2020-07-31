Quantcast
Read the full press release here.


Pompeo hit with subpoena after he’s caught assisting Senate GOP’s political smear of Biden

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

According to a press release from the House's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY)  "issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as part of the committee’s investigation of his apparent use of Department of State resources to advance a political smear of former Vice President Joe Biden."

"The subpoena demands all records purportedly dealing with the Bidens and Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings the department has produced to Republican-led Senate committees," the press release reads. "Despite delivering Republican Senate chairmen thousands of pages of records, the Department of State has refused Chairman Engel’s request to provide duplicates to the Committee on Foreign Affairs. In addition, Chairman Engel’s subpoena seeks internal State Department correspondence about responding to Congress."

2020 Election

WATCH: Fauci laughs as Republican Jim Jordan attempts to get him to call for banning protests

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Rep. Jim Jordan clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday during a House hearing about the current status of White House efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic. The confrontation resulted in the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases smiling and laughing at the Ohio Republican as he tried to drag the doctor into a political debate about Black Lives Matter protesters.

Jordan came right out of chute ranting about protests and trying to get the doctor to call for the halting of public protests -- something Fauci said was not his call.

"Dr. Fauci, do protests increase the spread of the virus?" Jordan pressed. "Half a million protesters on June 6th alone, I'm asking that number of people, does it increase the spread of the virus?"

2020 Election

WATCH: Former RNC chair schools Trump on the realities of voting by mail

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been railing nonstop against mail-in voting, claiming that it is a major recipe for voter fraud — although he often adds that absentee voting is OK because it’s something different. But when Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on July 31, he stressed that Trump is talking nonsense because mail-in voting and absentee voting are the same thing.

Steele told “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, “Mail-in balloting, mail-in voting is legitimate. It is done in at least five states. Every state has some form of it. You know it as absentee balloting. Yesterday, the president was like, ‘I love absentee balloting, but this vote by mail thing’ — Mr. President, they're the same thing, OK? Just so you understand, an absentee ballot is the same as a mail-in ballot."

