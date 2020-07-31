Pompeo hit with subpoena after he’s caught assisting Senate GOP’s political smear of Biden

According to a press release from the House’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) “issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as part of the committee’s investigation of his apparent use of Department of State resources to advance a political smear of former Vice President Joe Biden.”

“The subpoena demands all records purportedly dealing with the Bidens and Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings the department has produced to Republican-led Senate committees,” the press release reads. “Despite delivering Republican Senate chairmen thousands of pages of records, the Department of State has refused Chairman Engel’s request to provide duplicates to the Committee on Foreign Affairs. In addition, Chairman Engel’s subpoena seeks internal State Department correspondence about responding to Congress.”

Read the full press release here.