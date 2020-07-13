‘Pop quiz for Betsy DeVos’: House Intel Chairman challenges Secretary of Education to multiple-choice test

The Chairman of House Intelligence Committee on Monday sought to assess the intelligence of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) posted a two question, multiple choice test for DeVos on his personal Twitter account.

The first question was on the requirements for students to safely return to classrooms, as DeVos has demanded.

The options were “magical thinking,” “threats to withhold federal aid,” and “a comprehensive, scientifically-based reopening plan.”

The second question was on the outcome of incompetence in this situation.

The options were that incompetence is “deadly,” “endemic to the Trump administration,” — or both.