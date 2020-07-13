Quantcast
‘Pop quiz for Betsy DeVos’: House Intel Chairman challenges Secretary of Education to multiple-choice test

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Chairman of House Intelligence Committee on Monday sought to assess the intelligence of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) posted a two question, multiple choice test for DeVos on his personal Twitter account.

The first question was on the requirements for students to safely return to classrooms, as DeVos has demanded.

The options were “magical thinking,” “threats to withhold federal aid,” and “a comprehensive, scientifically-based reopening plan.”

The second question was on the outcome of incompetence in this situation.

The options were that incompetence is “deadly,” “endemic to the Trump administration,” — or both.


Republican blasted as ‘embarrassment to the state of Texas’ by Lincoln Project strategist: ‘You’re laughable’

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

The anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project is moving into Texas, with new spending against Sen. John Cornyn, a major figure in the GOP majority and a close ally of the president.

Cornyn, unhappy about this, lashed out at the group on Twitter.

This cabal of political consultants is all in it for the money. If they actually cared about the country, they wouldn't be working to advance the socialist, anarchist agenda of the radical left. Pathetic. https://t.co/gkRKJswCyo

— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 13, 2020

GOP expects awful turnout at Trump’s RNC speech: ‘Everybody just assumes no one is going’

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

On Monday, The New York Times reported that as key Republican lawmakers continue to bail on President Donald Trump's nomination acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Florida, many GOP officials are bracing for low turnout.

"As new cases surge in Florida, including 15,300 reported on Sunday, more Republicans are taking a wait-and-see approach to the event, or deciding to skip it all together," reported Reid Epstein, Nicholas Fandos and Patricia Mazzei. "The G.O.P., which moved the convention to Jacksonville from Charlotte, N.C., after balking at health precautions there, now finds itself locked into a state with a far bigger virus problem, and planning an event whose attendance is waning as the pandemic escalates."

Mueller considered publicly condemning the DOJ over reversing the Flynn prosecution: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

On Monday, CNN reported that former special counsel Robert Mueller considered publicly rebuking Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department following their move to drop charges against President Donald Trump's ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"Mueller has considered publicly defending his former office and their findings on Russian interference in the 2016 election for months — especially after the Justice Department reversed his decision to prosecute former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the sources said," reported Katelyn Polantz and Jeremy Herb. "Mueller decided not to speak after the Flynn reversal, according to the sources, but the attacks by the White House justifying Stone's commutation on Friday finally pushed him to speak out and break away from his strict approach to stay above the political fray."

