President’s new campaign manager tells staffers to ignore ‘media-driven narrative’ Trump is losing to Biden: report
New Trump re-election campaign manager Bill Stepien gathered hundreds of Trump campaign staffers together Thursday, apparently to insist all’s well.
In what Politico says those present called an “emotional” meeting, Stepien told attendees to ignore the “media-driven narrative” that President Donald Trump is losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN’s John Harwood reports Stepien also says, “We have a better team, better voter information, a better ground game, better fundraising, and most importantly, a better candidate with a better record.”
Jared Kushner delivered the news to Brad Parscale Wednesday night that he would no longer be managing the campaign. White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley insists that Parscale has not been demoted, merely that now Stepien is calling the shots. Parscale is staying on as senior advisor, and reportedly moving back to his home in Florida.
Trump is panicking and scapegoating his campaign manager as his 2020 bid falls apart
On Wednesday night, Donald Trump dumped Brad Parscale, the sleazy grifter who has been running his campaign since Trump first filed for re-election, right after his inauguration. Officially, Trump has demoted Parscale rather than firing him, replacing him as campaign manager with former White House political director Bill Stepien. But that language fails to capture the extent of the public humiliation for Parscale, a braggart who spends almost as much time hyping himself as he does hyping the candidate.
‘We’re scared to death’: GOP strategists are panicking over Democrats’ fundraising advantage in Senate races
Many Democratic strategists have been emphasizing that if former Vice President Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump in November, he won’t be able to get a lot done from a policy standpoint unless Democrats achieve a majority in the U.S. Senate and Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky loses his position as Senate majority leader — which is why the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has been so aggressive about fundraising. And according to Wall Street Journal reporters Julie Bykowicz and Lindsay Wise, all that Democratic fundraising for U.S. Senate races is a major source of anxiety for GOP strategists.
Kayleigh McEnany defends Trump’s poor polling: ‘His historic COVID response speaks for itself’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany explained President Donald Trump's poor polling in battleground states by insisting that his "historic" response to COVID-19 "speaks for itself."
At a White House press briefing, one reporter noted that Trump is trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by double digits. The same polls say that majorities disapprove of Trump's handling of COVID-19 and race relations, the reporter pointed out.
"That would be a question for the campaign," McEnany replied. "But we believe this president has great approval in this country. His historic COVID response speaks for itself, with delivering on ventilators and testing leading the world."