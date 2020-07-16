President’s new campaign manager tells staffers to ignore ‘media-driven narrative’ Trump is losing to Biden: report

New Trump re-election campaign manager Bill Stepien gathered hundreds of Trump campaign staffers together Thursday, apparently to insist all’s well.

In what Politico says those present called an “emotional” meeting, Stepien told attendees to ignore the “media-driven narrative” that President Donald Trump is losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.

CNN’s John Harwood reports Stepien also says, “We have a better team, better voter information, a better ground game, better fundraising, and most importantly, a better candidate with a better record.”

Jared Kushner delivered the news to Brad Parscale Wednesday night that he would no longer be managing the campaign. White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley insists that Parscale has not been demoted, merely that now Stepien is calling the shots. Parscale is staying on as senior advisor, and reportedly moving back to his home in Florida.