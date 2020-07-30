Quantcast
Pro-Trump group deletes image mocking masks after co-founder dies from COVID-19

Published

6 mins ago

on

In the wake of the death of its 80-year-old co-founder of complications from coronavirus, the pro-Trump student group Turning Point USA deleted a tweet that mocked the wearing of face masks, Business Insider reports.

Bill Montgomery’s death was announced on Twitter this Tuesday by the group’s chairman Charlie Kirk. On the same day, a tweet popped up the TPUSA’s timelines that featured an image of actor Nicolas Cage and the message “me not wearing a mask while a leftist screams at me from their car from across the parking lot at whole foods.” The tweet was deleted by Thursday morning without explanation.

Kirk’s own messaging on safety during the coronavirus era has been mixed. While he has urged people to wear masks, Kirk has also said that mandating them is wrong. “Do not force me to wear a mask. It’s that simple,” he said on his podcast this Sunday. “I’m not going to do it. I’m not.”

Another tweet critical of masks was posted by TPUSA last Wednesday and still remains up on the group’s timeline.


2020 Election

WATCH: Trump fans line up for Pence rally without masks hours after Herman Cain dies of COVID

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's supporters were seen lining up for a rally in Pennsylvania after the death of Herman Cain.

Cain, who was 74, was thought to have contracted COVID-19 at a presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this summer.

The news, however, did not seem to phase Trump fans who were seen lining up for a Cops for Trump event in Greensburg. The event was expected to be headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.

Video shared by Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter showed a number of attendees without masks. Many of the people appeared to be older and at higher risk for COVID-19.

Continue Reading

Mike Pompeo testifies he ‘fought on the border of East Germany’

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified before Congress about his service in the U.S. Army when he served in West Germany before the Berlin Wall fell. That same unit is now being recalled back to the United States as President Donald Trump withdrew American troops from Germany

Pompeo was too young to have served in the Vietnam War, only serving from 1986-1991, however, at no time was there a war that broke out on the Berlin Wall between East and West Germany.

The "war" that he referenced would have come just a few years before the reunification of Germany when the sides were negotiating peace.

Continue Reading
 
 
