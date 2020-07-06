Pro-Trump lobbyists worked with two businesses to score major COVID-19 cash from PPP loans

CNBC reported Monday that at least two businesses used lobbyist pals of President Donald Trump to score major PPP loans in the COVID-19 bailout.

“Lindblad Expeditions and Laundrylux Distribution, two companies that hired Trump-linked lobbyists Jeff Miller and Brian Ballard, received millions of dollars in small business relief loans,” CNBC reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Laundrylux denies any link between Ballard’s lobbying, it raises questions about the ethics and transparency of distribution for the PPP bailout. Ballard recently helped raise over $560,000 for Trump’s joint fundraising committees with firm partner Daniel McFaul. Ballard also serves as a Republican Party regional vice-chair while also working as a lobbyist for Laundrylux.

“Lindblad is a New York-based cruise company with destinations including Alaska, Costa Rica, Egypt and the British Isles,” said CNBC, noting that they got a loan between $5 million and $10 million.

Laundrylux is a commercial laundry machine company that rents equipment. They pocketed between $1 million and $2 million.

There are also law firms that have ties to Trump who got federal loans like Kasowitz Benson Torres, founded by Marc Kasowitz, which got between $5 million and $10 million. Jay Sekulow’s firm got between $1 million and $2 million. Both men helped defend Trump during the impeachment hearings.

Read the full report at CNBC.com.